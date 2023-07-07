When did Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro break up? Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 teases former couple’s return

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are in for a wild ride as Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are slated to make a surprise comeback to the hit MTV series after their split in August 2014. The recently released trailer for the upcoming seventh season has left fans shocked as it reveals Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is all set to premiere on August 3 on MTV at 8 pm ET. The season 1 contestants Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who are infamously known for their tumultuous relationship, are all set to make an appearance on the new spinoff of the original MTV series.

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are coming back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are one of the OG couples who were introduced to the world of reality TV in the original series Jersey Shore season 1 in 2009.

Since then, their tumultuous relationship was one of the main storylines throughout the show until the couple decided to part ways for many scandalous reasons, the first time being in January 2010. Then they reunited in the next installment the same year, until Ronnie's infidelity in 2010's season 2. Even after being aware of that, the couple stayed together for four more years until they announced their breakup in August 2014.

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered in 2018, fans eagerly awaited the return of their beloved cast members. However, they were disappointed when Sammi Giancola announced that she would not be participating in the reboot. In an Instagram post, she explained her decision, stating,

"I am at a completely different place in my life right now, focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Fast forward five years, Sammi's unexpected return to the MTV franchise took everyone by surprise. In an Instagram post on March 12, sharing her excitement with fans, she captioned a selfie from the set, "OK, I can finally say... I'm backkk!"

Sammi Giancola's return to season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has not only left fans buzzing with excitement but has also sparked a range of reactions from her fellow cast members.

In the recently released trailer for the upcoming season, fans got to see the genuine shock and excitement on the faces of Sammi's former roommates as she walks through the door. Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio exclaims, "What the f**?" as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, adds, "I can't even believe it. Gym. Tan. Sam's back!"

The cast's initial happiness to see Sammi is tinged with intrigue and the anticipation of potential drama. As Vinny Guadagnino remarks,

“This is going good, I guess?”

In the trailer, Sammi's castmates also introduce her to the "Sammi" blow-up doll that her former roommates used to fill her seat at the family-style table.

That's not all that they had gotten for her as she is also presented with a blanket adorned with the infamous note about Ronnie's cheating scandal. It was written by her castmates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley back in season 2 of Jersey Shore.

The surprises continue when Ronnie himself arrives at the door, leaving the cast members in disbelief.

Tune in to watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 premiere on August 3 on MTV at 8 pm ET

