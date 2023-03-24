"Much love!": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans cheer as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro makes a surprise appearance on the show

Episode 9 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, March 23 at 8 pm ET.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro surprised viewers with a brief appearance on the episode where he provided some major life updates. He was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence and several other legal issues, after which he quit the show to re-evaluate his life. Magro was last seen on the August 11, 2022, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Ronnie was seen moving out of his Los Angeles home to Miami to open a sneaker store called SneakerClinic. He said in an interview:

"I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life."

Magro also revealed that he now has full custody of his four-year-old daughter Ariana, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. He praised his daughter by saying that even though it is a lot of hard work, she keeps him balanced. Ronnie said in a confessional:

"She calms my world. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she's turned out perfect. She's so sweet and so polite."

He revealed that he was in a “bad situation” in the past and “almost lost everything that I built.” Ronnie had to take treatment for 8 to 9 months to recover from his circumstances and become a “strong person.” He revealed that Ariana is moving with him to Miami.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were very happy to see Ronnie making progress in his life and coming out of such a bad situation.

DMARI71 @dmari71 #JSFamilyVacation @RealRonnieMagro Omg!!!!!!! Ronnie!!!! So glad to see you on the show, hope you’re back hanging with the fam real soon! Much love! @RealRonnieMagro Omg!!!!!!! Ronnie!!!! So glad to see you on the show, hope you’re back hanging with the fam real soon! Much love! ❤️ #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans get emotional after seeing Ronnie on-screen

Ronnie was one of the eight OGs of the show and was seen dating Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola at the time, who is also returning to the series.

Ronnie was arrested in 2021 for a domestic violence incident when a fight turned physical between him and his girlfriend Saffire Mattos. He was not charged after his arrest.

Now, two years after the incident, Ronnie is ready to move to a new place with his daughter. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were happy with the update and got emotional after seeing him make positive changes in his life.

It is unclear if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will return to the series again to hang out with other cast members.

Kimberlee♔ @KimxSkn #JSFamilyVacation Not gonna lie I got a little emotional seeing Ronnie on this episode 🥺 Not gonna lie I got a little emotional seeing Ronnie on this episode 🥺😭#JSFamilyVacation

Nida @nidzi1k @BrittanyFife73 Yes I agree. I miss Ronnie on #JSFamilyVacation but he needed to heal and work on himself. Glad he’s got custody and sobriety now @BrittanyFife73 Yes I agree. I miss Ronnie on #JSFamilyVacation but he needed to heal and work on himself. Glad he’s got custody and sobriety now

kyle @kspencerrrr @RealRonnieMagro OMGGG why didn’t i know ronnie was going to be on!!!! omg he has full custody i want to hear more about it now! #JSFamilyVacation OMGGG why didn’t i know ronnie was going to be on!!!! omg he has full custody i want to hear more about it now! #JSFamilyVacation @RealRonnieMagro

Karl Sakura @AznEmpress30 It is great to see Ronnie getting the help he beeds. Mental Health is real #JSFamilyVacation It is great to see Ronnie getting the help he beeds. Mental Health is real #JSFamilyVacation

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #JSFamilyVacation Ronnie has full custody of his daughter now, so incredibly cute!! Ronnie has full custody of his daughter now, so incredibly cute!! ❤️❤️ #JSFamilyVacation

Recap of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 9

Vinny Guadagnino was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars season 31, which upset him. Meanwhile, the cast members headed to New Orleans for a trip with their respective families. Elsewhere, Snooki missed her flight.

Angelina and Mike got into a heated argument in the car about their Twitter feud. Mike stated that there was a miscommunication in their agreement that Mike was supposed to tweet against Angelina.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

