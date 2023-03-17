"Needs therapy fr"- Why are Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slamming Angelina and supporting Mike in episode 8?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 8 aired on MTV this Thursday, March 16 at 8 pm ET.

The episode showcased Mike and Angelina getting into another fight as the former made some tweets about Angelina while watching an old episode of the show.

Angelina had thrown wine at Nikki Hall in a previous episode, which urged Mike to call Angelina a felon on Twitter and label the incident an assault crime. He also made some remarks about her personality and said that “her go-to move is destruction”, which he deleted later.

Angelina created a scene in front of her friends about the same and turned them against Mike. She said:

"Calling me a felon, saying I should have gotten arrested? Are you f***ing kidding me?"

However, Jenni had another conversation with Mike later about his tweets and was shocked to see the “receipts.” Mike showed her the screenshots of some text messages, as he had anticipated that Angelina would create a scene. The screenshots showed Angelina herself asking him to “tweet crazy” and start a fight on Twitter.

Mike had also messaged her:

"If I say anything you don’t like, just text me and I’ll delete."

Jenni was shocked by this and wondered why her friend Angelina was acting like a “victim” when she started the whole thing. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slammed Angelina for creating a scene against Mike and said that she needed therapy.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Angelina as she stirs the pot once again

This is not the first time co-stars on the show have fought over something. This season, Angelina had texted all of Mike's competitors from the Cornhole tournament to "distract" them off their game. Mike blamed Angelina for doing it for personal reasons and said that she "threw him off" his game.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slammed Angelina for acting like a victim and praised Mike for keeping the "receipts." Fans also said that they were done with both of them fighting again and again.

Mike The Situation ☝🏻 @ItsTheSituation Angelina the type to stab you in the back and ask why you bleeding #JSFamilyVacation Angelina the type to stab you in the back and ask why you bleeding #JSFamilyVacation

Shell @stetm01 Angelina was upset about a tweet Mike tweeted that she asked him to tweet and got the other girls all riled up to get them mad at Mike while even throwing shade at the girls……..sounds about right #jerseyshore #jerseyshore familyvacation #JSFamilyVacation Angelina was upset about a tweet Mike tweeted that she asked him to tweet and got the other girls all riled up to get them mad at Mike while even throwing shade at the girls……..sounds about right #jerseyshore #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/t9JnVi5EBc

Latisha @__Latisha__H Hold up, hold up, hold up,HOLD UP!!! Angelina and Mike planned this ,and Angelina is really acting like she is a victim!! GIRL, go to therapy!!! #JSFamilyVacation Hold up, hold up, hold up,HOLD UP!!! Angelina and Mike planned this ,and Angelina is really acting like she is a victim!! GIRL, go to therapy!!! #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/xYQnvuCn9W

Nancy @NancyLovesMJ Ang and mike are instigators and love creating drama #JSFamilyVacation Ang and mike are instigators and love creating drama #JSFamilyVacation

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 8?

Vinny made his DWTS debut this week but scored very low. Every cast member saw the episode and was upset for Vinny, who was still able to reach the next round. Pauly D and Mike were hoping to party that night but dropped their plans after seeing the score.

Angelina revealed that she was dating another man named Vinny Tortorella. The couple was seen moving in together but had not defined their relationship yet.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and Paramount+.

