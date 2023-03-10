"Can’t keep a secret"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans in splits as Mike is unable to keep his baby's gender a secret

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 7, titled Skoa!, aired on MTV on Thursday, March 9 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Mike and Pauly D. visited their friend Vinny to support him in his upcoming Dancing With The Stars performance. The friends went to a dinner party together before the show's premiere and were very much interested in knowing the gender of Mike's second child.

Mike has a one-year-old son with his wife Lauren Pesce and was planning a big gender reveal party for his family and friends. Pauly D and Vinny asked him to point at a pink napkin or a blue cream to hint at the gender of his second baby.

Mike can't keep anything a secret

After being pressured, Mike said:

"I almost just revealed the gender of my daughter."

He also implied that the pregnancy was "different this time." Mike later clarified that "every pregnancy" was different. Pauly D. laughed after the revelation as he knew that Mike could not keep a secret.

The men discussed that they would keep it a secret until the party as Mike's wife Lauren would be very upset if she knew that he had told them the gender of the baby.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans could not stop themselves from laughing as Mike revealed the gender of the baby twice by accident, without saying that he was having a girl.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Mike's wife will be upset with him

During the trip, Mike brought some handmade cutlets for Vinny before his performance. However, he ate most of them himself, leaving just four pieces for Vinny. This further added humor to the episode as Mike tried to hide this too, along with the gender of his baby.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans laughed about both incidents and said Lauren would be very angry with him after discovering the truth.

Mike can't keep a damn secret to save his life LOL

That's crazy lmao. "ItS a VeRy DiFfErEnt GeNdeR tHaN RoMeo"

Why can't Sitch just stay silent re: the baby's gender?!

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 7?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"On the eve of the Dancing with the Stars premiere, Pauly and Mike travel to LA to support Vinny. Meanwhile, a girls' weekend in wine country goes off the rails when Meatball Merlot meets a Danish beer festival."

on tonight's new #jsfamilyvacation, the girls open up about their families and adoption

In the episode, the girls enjoyed a Danish-themed party by roaming the streets of Wine Country. They also discussed their personal adoption stories.

Angelina revealed that her father might not be her real dad. She also said that she was dealing with a large acne outbreak, which made daily life tough for her.

Meanwhile, Uncle Nino kept blowing up Vinny's phone to wish him luck with his performance.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday on MTV

