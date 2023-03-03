"Cracking up at this episode"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans left in splits as the girls go wine tasting

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, March 2 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Snooki, Jenni, and Deena going on a "classy" wine-tasting outing, which later turned out to be not-so-classy. The girls were supposed to leave for Wine Country together but Angelina missed her flight.

During the wine tasting, Deena could not stop noticing the "legs" of the wine glasses, which shocked the wine connoisseur.

Jenni also could not stop herself from cursing multiple times while drinking, despite knowing that Deena wanted the tour to be "classy." Deena warned Jenni and later sent her on a 3-minute-timeout, which is something she often did with her son as well.

She also explained to the wine connoisseur that Jenni does not leave the house much because of her kids, which is why she was behaving in such a manner.

The wine connoisseur kept checking if Jenni was okay with her "timeout." Snooki then recommended a "meatball merlot" wine, which left him confused. The connoisseur tried to impress the guests by saying that he "loved" the idea.

Snooki said in a confessional that in a wine tasting you "don't show that you're drunk." The girls then challenged Snooki to recognize all of the wine bottles, given that she is the owner of a wine brand called Messy Mawma, but she failed to identify them correctly.

They then walked around and randomly asked strangers to try out Snooki's company wine. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans "cracked up" while watching the girls trying to do a classy wine tasting and fail.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans can't stop laughing after Jenni gets sent to timeout

After the wine tasting, the girls headed to a wine production company where they could not keep up with the pace and smashed many bottles, costing $150 each.

Snooki was upset after seeing how much wine they wasted. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans, however, were left in splits after seeing the cast members behave in such a manner.

Nida @nidzi1k @o_jet11 I’m surprised the guests aren’t falling out of their chairs laughing #JSFamilyVacation @DeenaNicoleMTV Deena with the🦵🏼commentI’m surprised the guests aren’t falling out of their chairs laughing @o_jet11 @DeenaNicoleMTV Deena with the🦵🏼comment 😆 I’m surprised the guests aren’t falling out of their chairs laughing 😂 #JSFamilyVacation

Nida @nidzi1k @JJRiot88 @snooki @DeenaNicoleMTV they are all lit and them now serving their wine to random customers #JSFamilyVacation @JENNIWOWW This wine tasting is hilariousthey are all litand them now serving their wine to random customers @JJRiot88 @snooki @DeenaNicoleMTV @JENNIWOWW This wine tasting is hilarious 😂 they are all lit 🔥 and them now serving their wine to random customers 😆 #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members think they were staying in a haunted house

Angelina arrived in the Wine Country after six hours of travel and the girls headed home. They were unimpressed with the decoration after seeing all the men's photos on the walls and Deena even speculated that the house might be haunted.

Jenni was not bothered by the house's vibes and Snooki even said that she saw a "ghost" in her room.

However, she was "in control" of her body and the spirit was "fine." Deena wanted to get more information on the subject and Snooki then revealed that she was just messing with her.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes