"Keep hoping"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans react as cast tries to ship Angelina and Vinny

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 5, titled Get Your Sack in the Hole, aired on MTV this Thursday, February 23 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Angelina's friends Snooki and Jenni tried to "redeem" her confidence after an embarrassing situation, where Vinny refused to sleep with her despite Angelina giving him a lap dance.

Jenni even tried to ship them together by letting them sit in the car together, which Angelina called "destiny", even after realizing that the cast was trying to play cupid.

Angelina confessed that she and Vinny had flirty banter for years and claimed that he reacted differently while being alone with her and in front of others. Mike even tried to persuade Vinny to date Angelina by stating that he would soon lose the option of dating women and that he should give her a chance, given that both of them were single.

Pauly D called Angelina and Vinny the perfect couple, stating that they are "yin and yang."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans praised the cast for trying to set up Angelina and Vinny.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans want Vinny to ask Angelina out

Vinny told Mike that if Angelina changed her ways and became subtle, he might give it a "chance." Later in the car ride, Vinny revealed that he wanted to have a conversation with her, possibly even have s*x with her, on the night she gave him a lap dance but she was way too drunk for it.

However, Vinny was afraid to date someone that he worked with, as it might affect his career. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans asked Vinny to date Angelina and said that they would be a very good couple.

BankRoll C💵 @C__Pluto 🤣 #JSFamilyVacation @JerseyShore Angelina & Vinny need to STOP playing with each other Angelina & Vinny need to STOP playing with each other 😚🤣 #JSFamilyVacation @JerseyShore

John @JJRiot88 @VINNYGUADAGNINO @snooki @JENNIWOWW @DeenaNicoleMTV @ItsTheSituation @DJPaulyD #JSFamilyVacation MTV should greenlight a new dating show called “A Shot Of Love With Vinny & Angelina” & have the rest of the cast be matchmakers by setting up different dates for them. @angelinamtvjs MTV should greenlight a new dating show called “A Shot Of Love With Vinny & Angelina” & have the rest of the cast be matchmakers by setting up different dates for them. @angelinamtvjs @VINNYGUADAGNINO @snooki @JENNIWOWW @DeenaNicoleMTV @ItsTheSituation @DJPaulyD #JSFamilyVacation

hcharlesproject @hcharlesproject #JSFamilyVacation If these two happen, I'll be shocked. Happy (I guess) but shocked. If these two happen, I'll be shocked. Happy (I guess) but shocked. ♥️💕❤️ #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/bhdCELRrV3

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 5?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Mike wants to win it all, Prickly Elder wants to go to bed, Snooki wants to start a fire, and Angelina wants Vinny."

In the episode, Mike lost his Cornhole tournament against Ben and Jimmy, failing to qualify for the semi-finals. He was glad that he did not get eliminated before Jay Cutler, one of his opponents who was trash-talking him.

Mike also announced that he finally knew the gender of his baby and was going to have a party for his friends and family to disclose the same.

After an exhausting night, the cast talked about their years-long journey and their friendships. Snooki created a scene that night when everyone went to bed and even forced Angelina to make a bonfire. Later, the girls decided to go on a fun weekend tour to the Wine Country.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

