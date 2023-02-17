"Stop playing games"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans want Angelina and Mike to date

Episode 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, titled Life of a Cornstar, aired on MTV this Thursday, February 16 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Angelina was seen trying to flirt with Vinny again in a game of truth and dare. Jenni dared her to k*ss Vinny on the cheek and "drop it like it's hot" on him.

Vinny had previously denied making out with her after her first lap dance. Jenni wanted to give their relationship another chance but Angelina kept hurting him until his legs were sore.

He compared it to Angelina "physically assaulting" him and felt as if he had been "manhandled by a grizzly bear". Nicole asked Angelina to stop being "weird" around him. Vinny told Pauly D that he might have dated Angelina if she softened up and did not go rogue on him.

After the incident, both of them made breakfast together, much to the surprise of the other cast members. Pauly D revealed that Vinny usually sends other women home after spending the night together, but he was now making breakfast for Angelina after such an awkward incident.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans asked the pair to stop playing games with each other and start dating since both of them were single.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans want Vinny to give Angelina a chance

In the previous episode, Angelina confessed that she liked Vinny and even asked Pauly D why he always treated her as a "joke." Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt bad for Angelina and asked Vinny to start dating her.

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 4?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Angelina reveals her true feelings for Vinny; a game of truth or dare gets awkward; the cornhole finals are here; The Situation is ready for Jay Cutler."

This week, Mike was seen getting ready for his cornhole tournament and he even prayed with candles to "manifest" victory. Vinny was shocked to see the size of the tournament as he did not think that this was an actual sport. Deena tried her best to reach the tournament in time but two of her flights got canceled.

Jenni, Angelina, and Snooki were supposed to cheer for Mike, but Jenni got stage fright. She refused to step on center stage, leaving them alone. Both of them were unable to perform well as Angelina did not know the steps of the routine. Angelina saw Jay Cutler at the tournament and tried to meet him, but he refused to acknowledge her.

Angelina had DMed him to distract him from the game and was successful in doing so, as Jay got eliminated in the first round itself.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

