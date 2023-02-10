"Off his game"- Why are Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans angry at Mike in episode 3?

Episode 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, titled Lake Jersey, aired on MTV this Thursday, February 9 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Mike preparing for his upcoming Corhole tournament. He revealed that he was usually not too nervous, but this time he was watching the other competitor's matches. Mike lost his match against Vinny by 21-11 and blamed it all on Angelina.

Angelina had DMed all of his competitors in the tournament to "distract" them. Mike called this "messy" and claimed that Angelina's actions had thrown him "off his game." He was very angry at her and said that he would blame Angelina for his defeat. Vinny, on the other hand, revealed that Angelina had nothing to do with Mike's poor game as he had already been beaten multiple times in the past.

Mike said that the whole situation had distracted him, but the other cast members felt that he was taking things way too seriously. Angelina said that she just wanted to help him, asking him to show some respect. Mike instead blamed her for not asking him before messaging the other guys and called her "toxic."

Angelina then pointed out that Mike had meddled in her marriage without her permission and grew angry after learning that he had responded to her ex-husband's message. She refused to accept fault for Mike's poor performance.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans agreed with Angelina and felt that Mike was trying to blame his poor gaming skills on her.

Smitty WerbenJagerManJensen @Dewayne_givens Thank you Vinny! They just showed how Mike has been off his game for the past 10 days, now he wants to use Angelina as a scapegoat 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation Thank you Vinny! They just showed how Mike has been off his game for the past 10 days, now he wants to use Angelina as a scapegoat 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Mike for fighting Angelina

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans noticed how Mike was blaming Angelina for his poor display, despite her not even being around. They slammed him for the same and felt that he was doing this because he knew that he would not win.

Melissa @melissa82686



#JSFamilyVacation How is Mike so distracted by Angelina sending DMs but he isn’t going to be distracted by the cheer? How is Mike so distracted by Angelina sending DMs but he isn’t going to be distracted by the cheer?#JSFamilyVacation

Polly1021 @polly669 Mike knows he can't win n now he'll blame Angelina!! #JSFamilyVacation Mike knows he can't win n now he'll blame Angelina!!#JSFamilyVacation

Devann @Devanthegirrl don’t forget we saw you play before Angelina text jay cutler #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JSFamilyVacation Mike can’t blame this on Angelinadon’t forget we saw you play before Angelina text jay cutler Mike can’t blame this on Angelina 😂 don’t forget we saw you play before Angelina text jay cutler 😂😂 #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JSFamilyVacation

Meeka🌦 @browninqq_ I’m glad Vinny said what he said and that there was a playback, cuz mike wanna blame Angelina so bad #JSFamilyVacation I’m glad Vinny said what he said and that there was a playback, cuz mike wanna blame Angelina so bad #JSFamilyVacation

💗𝙾𝚌𝚝𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚊💗 @BillingsOctavia #JerseyShore

#JSFamilyVacation Mike calling Angelina toxic, how’s that. She was only trying to help him to win the tournament game. #jerseyshorefamilyvacation Mike calling Angelina toxic, how’s that. She was only trying to help him to win the tournament game. #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation

💗𝙾𝚌𝚝𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚊💗 @BillingsOctavia right on this one. Mike was being messy for talking about her marriage with her ex husband. #jerseyshorefamilyvacation

#JSFamilyVacation Angelina isright on this one. Mike was being messy for talking about her marriage with her ex husband. #JerseyShore Angelina is 💯 right on this one. Mike was being messy for talking about her marriage with her ex husband. #JerseyShore #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #JSFamilyVacation

Polly1021 @polly669 Give it a rest Mike,Angelina was really trying to help u for sum ungodly reason!! #JSFamilyVacation Give it a rest Mike,Angelina was really trying to help u for sum ungodly reason!!#JSFamilyVacation

Nick @nickmadrid24 #Jerseyshore Mike just saying as an athlete in the past myself it makes you try harder when someone talks smack! Come on man!! You got this!! It makes the competitive nature come out! Angelina didn’t do anything wrong prove to Cutler what you got man!!!! #jsfamilyvacation Mike just saying as an athlete in the past myself it makes you try harder when someone talks smack! Come on man!! You got this!! It makes the competitive nature come out! Angelina didn’t do anything wrong prove to Cutler what you got man!!!! #jsfamilyvacation #Jerseyshore

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode 3?

MTV's description of the series reads:

"The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas; after partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore."

This week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina was seen flirting with a guy operating their boat and gave him her Instagram ID. She later gave Vinny a lap dance but he refused her advances. She then asked the others what she could do to look more serious so Vinny would pay attention to her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. The series features seven friends traveling all across the USA while trying to navigate their personal relationships and solve their disputes.

This season is produced by Velia Lopez, Jacquelyn French, Scott Jeffress, Frank Miccolis, and SallyAnn Salsano.

