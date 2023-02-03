"To the dark side": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans shocked as Michael Sorrentino reveals he is a flat-earther

Episode 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV this Thursday, February 2 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Vinny took his friend Mike (Michael Sorrentino) to Philadelphia so that he could train for his upcoming Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championship. While he wanted Mike to recreate the Rocky movie's iconic scene, he was shocked to hear that Mike believed that the Earth was flat.

Mike asked him if he believed in the "collective consciousness" of the "infinite beings" present on Earth who did not believe that the Earth is flat. Vinny stated that Mike must not be getting "enough oxygen" to his brain and asked him why people did not run into Earth's corners.

Mike simply stated that the government killed those who tried to cross Antarctica. He also told Vinny that some of the other planets are also flat. Vinny did not know what to tell his friend and instead focussed on training Mike for the big competition.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slammed Mike for his belief and said that he had crossed the "dark side."

Later on in the episode, Mike also decided to go on a duck paddle boat to "center" himself with the earth so that he could compete against the biggest names in the Corn Hole Championship. He wanted to get some "energy" from the universe and the zodiac signs before the tournament. Jersey Shore fans were shocked by this and called him out on Twitter for his inaccurate belief.

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode 2?

MTV's description of the episode reads,

"Snooki turns Deena, Angelina and JWoww into a cheer squad; Mike channels Rocky as he trains for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships, but Angelina inadvertently jeopardizes his chance for the win; the fam heads south for the big event."

This week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike was shocked to learn that his friend Angelina had been talking to all of his competitors in the 7 teams online, just so that she could distract them from the game. Mike called her out for being "messy".

Mike was also defeated in the Super Hole game by his friends, which made him worried about his performance in the actual tournament. Vinny scored 9 points in one game, while Mike was not even able to get a single point. In another game, Pauly and Zach's team defeated Mike badly with 11 points.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

