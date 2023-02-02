WATCH: Video shows brawl at Vermont middle-school basketball game that led to man’s death

On Tuesday, January 31, a brawl between fans at a Vermont middle-school basketball game led to the death of 60-year-old Alburgh man Russel Giroux.

According to Vermon State troopers, the brawl stemmed from a disagreement between rival supporters at a game for middle-school teams from Alburgh and St. Albans.

In a footage of the incident, many parents and school officials can be seen rushing to the scene of the fray as spectators and middle school players exchange punches in the middle of the basketball court.

SNOW TV® 📡🎥📺 RC 3662284 @OfficialSnowtv Man dies after fan brawl at middle-school basketball game in Vermont



A 60-year-old man died after he was involved in a massive brawl that broke out among spectators at a middle-school basketball game in Vermont, US. Man dies after fan brawl at middle-school basketball game in VermontA 60-year-old man died after he was involved in a massive brawl that broke out among spectators at a middle-school basketball game in Vermont, US. https://t.co/UypoYt9Maq

The New York Post reported that after the fight, Russel Giroux was transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he succumbed to his injuries. State authorities have not released any news about whether or not anyone will be arrested in the incident.

Officials respond to the Vermont basketball brawl

In an official statement, Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Pricipals' Association, said that the brawl remains under investigation. He said that school officials are waiting on authorities for further news.

The specific reason for the brawl has not been disclosed, nor has any information been released about the specific nature of Giroux's injuries.

Nichols stated:

"Although we can not speak specifically about the events at this individual game, we would like to once again emphasize that middle and high school sports are educational and are for the benefit of the student-athletes. Spectators that cannot behave appropriately can be barred from events and can face criminal charges."

In an official statement regarding the Vermont brawl, a spokesperson from the Grand Isle Supervisory Union addressed the violence:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that there was a physical altercation between multiple adults in attendance at last night’s Middle School basketball game between Alburgh Community Education Center and St. Albans City Schools.”

The spokesperson said the incident would spur the administration to create a more respectful culture among spectators at school games:

“Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness. We need our students and community to commit to the positive culture that our school community expects and deserves.”

Bill Kimball, the superintendent of the Maple Run Unified School District, said that the school administration is offering support to any students who witnessed the altercation.

leif sloane jagr @LeifQuitlong games and you adults having a brawl no respect to this young kids Next time no adults in the game @TMZ Shamed to all of you adults this is a grade 7&8 Basketballgames and you adults having a brawl no respect to this young kids Next time no adults in the game @TMZ Shamed to all of you adults this is a grade 7&8 Basketball 🏀 games and you adults having a brawl no respect to this young kids Next time no adults in the game

Kimball said:

"Since our students observed the altercation, we are working in the next days to support our students and families in dealing with the consequences of the altercation and Mr. Giroux's death. The Maple Run Unified School District condemns the violence that occurred during the basketball game. We expect better from our communities."

The case is currently under investigation by Vermont authorities.

Poll : 0 votes