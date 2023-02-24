"Winner in my book"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans try to cheer Michael Sorrentino as he loses the Cornhole tournament

MTV aired episode 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, titled Get Your Sack in the Hole, on Thursday, February 23 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Michael Sorrentino (Mike) tried to qualify for the semi-finals of the Cornhole tournament by competing against another team, Ben and Jimmy, in front of hundreds of people. Mike's friends were also at the stadium to cheer for him.

The two teams, comprising of two players each, had to throw sandbags into a board hole. Initially, it looked like Mike had a chance, but by round seven, he started to get into his own head and lost the quarter-finals by three points.

Mike felt that he let victory slip through his fingers but was glad that he did not get eliminated before Jay Cutler, a competitor who was trash-talking him in Angelina's DM.

Mike's friends praised his game and said that he could return to the competition next year. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans had seen how hard Mike trained for the tournament and praised him for his gameplay.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans praise Mike for his performance in the cornhole tournament

Mike had practiced a lot for the game before D-day, even trying to manifest success and climbing the iconic Rocky film stairs.

Recap of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 5

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Mike wants to win it all, Prickly Elder wants to go to bed, Snooki wants to start a fire, and Angelina wants Vinny."

In the episode, Angelina and Snooki cheered for Mike in front of the ESPN cameras and while others were not interested at first, the girls were able to get the attention of some people.

Jenni did not perform because of her social anxiety. Deena tried her best to reach the competition venue but two of her flights were canceled so she headed back home.

After the competition, Mike announced that he knew the gender of his baby and would announce the same at a party to his friends and family. Mike also tried to play cupids for Vinny and Angelina by putting them together in a car and telling him that his options were soon going to be limited.

Pauly D also called them a good couple, saying that they were Yin and Yang. Vinny was still apprehensive about dating someone he worked with but said that there might be a chance.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

