Funkkoff! on Shark Tank: Here’s how wine tasting led founder Joelle to create portable tooth cleaning solution

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another exciting episode this Friday. One of the products set to appear in the upcoming segment is Funkkoff!, a portable tooth cleaning solution that stemmed from a wine tasting.

The compact tooth cleaning product has previously been featured in Travel + Leisure, Grands Prix DU Designs, DSN, the Los Angeles Times, Westchester Magazine, Global Cosmetic Industry, Essence, and more.

Shark Tank season 14’s upcoming episode will air on Friday, February 17, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

All about Funkkoff! ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Joelle Slye Flynn and Sonia Hounsell will appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 as they pitch Funkkoff! to the sharks. The product is a 2-in-1 reusable toothbrush and paste that helps users clean their teeth whenever and wherever they want.

The idea came to them after they took a trip to Napa Valley for a wine tasting in 2010. Joelle wanted to clean her teeth in between tastings and not have to carry a full-sized toothbrush and paste.

The website states:

"I need something compact like my lipstick but for my teeth! I need a secret weapon that combines my toothbrush + toothbrush into one, it has to be reusable and be able to quickly refresh my teeth on-the-go."

The founder returned home and started working on the product after realizing that there was nothing like what she needed in the market. She brought her partner Sonia on board to help her market the product, and together, the childhood friends turned Joelle’s dream into a reality.

The upcoming Shark Tank product was launched in 2021, and the press release stated that it is a multi-patented invention, and that FunkOFF is a “dynamic women-owned” lifestyle brand company that specializes in innovative beauty, personal, and oral care products.

It added:

"This breakthrough product is considered a must have "Secret Weapon'' in your purse or pocket that gives you a confident, fresh & white smile anywhere you go and is the first of many to be rolled out."

The Shark Tank product is available for purchase on the official website, funkoff.com. Customers can purchase the FunkkOFF TeethRefreshers individually for $22 or in bundles for $39. They can also purchase just the taste for $9 and different sets, including the Girls' Night Out Gift Set for $62, the Weekender Bundle for $42, and the Hostess Gift Set for $42.

The Shark Tank season 14 item is also available in various stores in multiple locations, including Nashville, Des Moines, Saugatuck, Beverly Hills, Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Cumberland, Stephens City, Winchester, Pawleys Island, Littleton, and more.

To use the product, consumers simply have to twist the bottom to push the gel onto the bristles and brush their teeth, followed by rinsing it once they’re done. It was designed to deliberately resemble lipstick, which can help women feel confident.

The product is made with glycerin, hydrated silica, water, spirulina extract, sodium cocoyl glutamate, cellulose gum, menthol, mentha piperita oil, potassium sorbate, citric acid, and natural flavor.

Tune in on Friday, February 17, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens when FunkOFF takes the stage.

