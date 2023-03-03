"Nice seeing the behind the scenes"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans excited to see Vinny prepare for DWTS competition

Episode 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, March 2 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Vinny Guadagnino announced that he was going to be competing in the 31st season of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS.) He also revealed that his dance partner was Koko Iwasaki, who had him on a "time limit" for even talking to his friends.

Some former cast members of the show have also competed in DWTS in the past, Nicole Polizzi in season 17 and Mike Sorrentino in season 11. Vinny revealed in an interview that everyone from the cast was very supportive and that the group chat was "getting lit" after the announcement.

In the new episode, the cast was very excited for him. Mike and Pauly D even wanted to come to LA to motivate him. Vinny asked them not to come as they would behave like a "traveling circus" but the cast members did not listen to him. Mike felt that Vinny should get all the support they could give.

Koko was seen rehearsing with Vinny for their first performance and even joked that she wished that she would have gotten Pauly D as her dance partner.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were happy to see the behind-the-scenes preparations of Vinny for the dance competition.

Nida @nidzi1k @BillingsOctavia @VINNYGUADAGNINO Vinny did well and got a lot of viewer votes on #dwts it’s nice seeing the behind the scenes #JSFamilyVacation @BillingsOctavia @VINNYGUADAGNINO Vinny did well and got a lot of viewer votes on #dwts it’s nice seeing the behind the scenes #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans glad to see Vinny prepare for his dancing competition

Vinny and Koko were eliminated from the DWTS on November 7, 2022, after ranking 7.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were excited to see Vinny compete on DWTS and said that they loved all of his performances.

Karl Sakura @AznEmpress30 Vinny being on Dancing With The Stars is so cool #JSFamilyVacation Vinny being on Dancing With The Stars is so cool #JSFamilyVacation

Nikki L Phelps @NikkiLPhelps Vinny did so well on Dancing with the Stars. I watched it on my Disney+ last fall and I voted for him as well #JSFamilyVacation Vinny did so well on Dancing with the Stars. I watched it on my Disney+ last fall and I voted for him as well #JSFamilyVacation

Kayla Rosa @KayRo_Entmt #JSFamilyVacation @VINNYGUADAGNINO Yayyy its so cool that we got a little bts of Dancing With The Stars rehearsals with @koko_iwasaki . He did so good that I have so many favorite dances that he did. Yayyy its so cool that we got a little bts of Dancing With The Stars rehearsals with @koko_iwasaki . He did so good that I have so many favorite dances that he did. ❤️❤️ #JSFamilyVacation @VINNYGUADAGNINO

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 6?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Vinny invites Angelina to his apartment; Nicole invites the girls to California for a business trip/wild weekend in wine country; the Keto Guido is invited to dance with the stars."

This week, Vinny invited Angelina to his new apartment to clear things up between them as the latter had developed a crush on Vinny. Angelina was under the false pretense that she was going on a date with him.

Angelina felt that Vinny and her relationship with him had always been flirtatious. However, Vinny cleared the air about the same.

Angelina missed her flight to the girls' weekend trip to the wine country. During a "classy" wine-tasting session, Jenni kept on cussing and Deena had to send her on a 3-minute-timeout. The girls also tried to pack some bottles in a production company but broke many of them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

