"So heartwarming"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans get emotional as the ladies talk about their adoption stories

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 7, titled Skoa!, aired on MTV on Thursday, March 9 at 8 pm ET. The episode was emotional as the ladies narrated their adoption stories while discussing how they did not even need to find a man to have a child.

Jenni revealed that her mother was adopted and since it was a closed adoption, where you cannot reach out to your biological parents/ relatives, she could not even meet her own family.

However, now Jenni has come across many similar faces on her website, 23andme Ancestry, who are linked to her mother, but she cannot do anything because she does not want to p*ss people. Meanwhile, Deena also revealed that her mother gave up her sister for adoption to someone who lived on her street.

Deena's mother knew the neighbor since they were children and it was not a closed adoption. So Deena discovered at the age of seven that she had an unknown sibling and was very happy after the revelation as she always wanted a sister.

Nicole revealed that she is from Chile and her parents adopted her because they could not have kids.

Nicole's mother initially tried to adopt a boy but when that fell through, she decided to adopt a "little tiny Chilean in Chile," which happened within six months. Nicole was then named Claudette and her biological parents wanted to give her up as they already had more than 10 children. She added:

"I’m so grateful. Can you imagine? I never really talk about me being adopted just because I’m so secure with how I ended up with my adoptive parents."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans got emotional after hearing the ladies talk about such a sensitive topic.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans feel bad for Angelina

Angelina revealed that her mother had once told her that her father was not really her dad, later clarifying that it was just a joke. However, Angelina decided to take an ancestry test as she felt that her mother was not lying and that would explain why she was treated differently than her sisters.

She also felt that her father knew that she was not her daughter, so behaved poorly with her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt bad for Angelina and praised the ladies for opening up about such a private matter.

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 7?

Angelina revealed that she was facing an acne flare-up on her skin due to Eczema, which affects her daily life.

The girls then enjoyed a Danish-themed festival in Solvang where they wore traditional dresses. They ended up at a tiki bar but had to rush back home to catch their flight.

MTV airs Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

