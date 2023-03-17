"WHAT ARE THE ODDS"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans shocked as Angelina dates another man named Vinny

Episode 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, March 16 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she is dating model Vinny Tortorella. The couple made their red carpet debut on February 7 by appearing together at the premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She told the other female cast members that she has not put a label on their relationship, so was confused about whether or not to bring him on the next tour. The revelation came just two months after Angelina confessed that she had a crush on her co-star and longtime friend Vinny Guadagnino.

Meanwhile, Tortorella was seen bringing wine for his partner as they moved in together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were amazed by the odds of Angelina pursuing another man named Vinny after getting rejected by Guadagnino.

kyle @kspencerrrr @angelinamtvjs is dating vinny from staten island…. not vinny guadagnino #JSFamilyVacation WHAT ARE THE ODDS ANG LMAO @angelinamtvjs is dating vinny from staten island…. not vinny guadagnino #JSFamilyVacation WHAT ARE THE ODDS ANG LMAO

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are not so sure about the new relationship

Angelina pursued Guadagnino on their last tour and even gave him a lap dance twice. However, Vinny had then confessed that Angelina was too much for him but if she calmed down, they could date someday.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that the new Vinny looked almost like her ex-husband Chris Larangeira. They were not happy with Angelina's new partner and were amazed by the fact that she was dating another man named Vinny.

Jenna @Jenna60486430 Angelina quick playing around with this Vinny and get with the first Vinny already. 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation Angelina quick playing around with this Vinny and get with the first Vinny already. 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation

Maria Philomena @Philomena777 #JSFamilyVacation She picks a guy who looks like Chris? Not creepy at all. And now you can see that her playing the victim is actually orchestrated by her. #Angelina She picks a guy who looks like Chris? Not creepy at all. And now you can see that her playing the victim is actually orchestrated by her. #Angelina #JSFamilyVacation

Recap of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 8

Vinny made his first DWTS debut performance with partner Koko Iwasaki. Each member of the cast was watching the show and celebrating it as a party.

Snooki, Angelina, and Deena even screamed when they saw Vinny do Salsa. However, Vinny only got 17 points from the judges, much to the disappointment of everyone. While he was saved by the end of the episode, he was upset that no one was there for him in the audience.

Angelina got upset after seeing some of the tweets made by Mike during the screening of an old episode where she throws water at a cast member. Mike called her a felon and she complained about him to others.

However, Mike later clarified that he kept the “receipts” of why he did so because he knew that Angelina would attack him.

He told others that this was all part of her plan and that she had told him to fight her on Twitter, which was also seen in their text messages. Jenni was shocked to read the messages and wondered why Angelina was behaving like a victim.

The cast was also surprised to see the basement of Deena's home, which was grand and beautiful.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

