Why was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested? Past explored as 'Jersey Shore' star quits TV temporarily

TV personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has temporarily quit Jersey Shore Season 5 to focus on his mental health. While his co-stars supported his decision, some reports linked his exit to his domestic violence case.

On April 22, 2021, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles, CA, on “suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors.” However, he was released on $100,000 bail the same day.

According to reports, the reality star was not charged with a felony.

Ortiz-Magro later opened up about the experience on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s cast on his exit from ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore Season 5 premiered January 6 on MTV. Although Ortiz-Magro appeared in the first episode, he won’t feature in upcoming episodes.

The fellow members of Jersey Shore are supporting Ortiz-Magro’s decision as they feel that he needs a break.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley from Jersey Shore said:

“I think he handled it the way that he should have by taking his time to get his mental health right, to go through the process and deal with everything that he needed to deal with.”

DJ Pauly D said:

“We respected his decision to take a step back and focus on mental health because that’s ultimately the most important thing.”

Ortiz-Magro announced his exit from Jersey Shore in April last year, the same month his daughter was born, and later, he was arrested in a domestic violence case.

He announced his exit on social media as he wrote:

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

The 36-year-old reality star shares daughter Ariana, now 3-year-old, with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Ortiz-Magro is engaged to Saffire Matos

During Ortiz-Magro’s case last year, he was in a relationship with Saffire Matos. The couple have had their ups and downs, but have remained together.

In June 2021, they got engaged and celebrated their engagement in October by throwing a massive party.

While the Instagram photos indicate that the pair is still together, speculation is rife that there is trouble in paradise.

