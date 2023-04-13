Why do Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Ronnie will return in Sammi’s season 7?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has reportedly started the filming of season 7, which will bring back one of the OG stars, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. While fans rejoiced with the announcement, they were upset with a recent report. It stated that her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Magro is also set to return to the MTV show.

TMZ reported that Ronnie and Sammi were spotted filming the next season under one roof. For those unaware, the two had a rough break-up and fans were upset when she left the show because of him.

As per recent reports, fans now believe that Ronnie is returning because of Sammi. Only time will tell whether the two will tolerate each other’s presence or if viewers will be served with a whole lot of drama and fights.

Jersey Shore fans want Ronnie to leave Sammi alone

Since TMZ reported that Ronnie and Sammi were spotted under the same roof alongside the rest of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members, fans have been concerned about her.

They felt that MTV producers should not have brought the two together in season 7 after what Sammi went through with him in the past. Fans flooded social media with comments, requesting Ronnie to leave Sammi alone.

Sammi announced in March that she was returning to Jersey Shore after leaving in 2018. In addition to her, the cast will also include Snooki, The Situation, JWoww, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena

What happened between Ronnie and Sammi?

Ronnie and Sammi had a toxic relationship on Jersey Shore. The latter joined the cast in season 1 and was an OG star. During the first season, Sammi had to choose between Ronnie and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. She picked the former.

Although they were dating till the finale episode, they broke up after footage was shown, featuring an intense conversation between Mike and Sammi. They were back together in season 2, where Ronnie was seen cheating on her several times. Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi even tried to warn her by sending an anonymous letter explaining Ronnie’s shenanigans. However, it didn’t affect their relationship.

Season 3 saw Ronnie and Sammi enter a violent zone as the former was once seen destroying her belongings during a fight. In fact, he was trying to push the bed outside on which Sammi was lying. A lot of tension happened between the two in the third season.

Season 4 was no different, except they kept breaking up and making up throughout the installment. The two were still together in the next season and were planning to move in together. However, they finally decided to part ways in 2014. In an interview with E! News, Sammi said:

“At this time, Ronnie and I have gone our separate ways. I wish him nothing but the best. Right now, I’m focused on myself.”

In the premiere episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie discussed the break-up as he clarified:

“Once we left the shore house, me and Sam decided we were going to take the next step. And we were getting towards that stage. She gave me a timeline. She was like, I want to get married in six months, and I’m still trying to figure my life out.”

He explained that he got “cold feet” and then cheated on her, which she found out. Post that, Ronnie has been in the news about domestic violence charges and alcoholism. In 2021, he decided to take a step back from Jersey Shore.

Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that he might return to the reality TV show.

Meanwhile, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is airing its season 6 episodes on MTV at 8.00 pm ET on Thursdays.

