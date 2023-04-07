"You snooze, you lose"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Vinny is jealous of Angelina's new partner

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 11 aired on MTV on Thursday, April 6 at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Vinny Tortorella's entry into the show as Angelina's new boyfriend. She was feeling left out during the New Orleans vacation as everyone was with their respective partners, so she called him to come over and meet everyone.
Angelina also hoped that Vinny could solve an ongoing dispute between her and Mike. She did not tell Tortorella that she used to have a crush on Vinny Guadagnino and even gave him a lap dance just a couple of months ago.
At the time, Vinny refused to date her but said that anything could happen if Angelina changed her ways.
Guadagnino was shocked after learning that Angelina had a boyfriend and felt that she was doing this just to make him jealous. He made many witty comments about Angelina's crush on him and even joked that the relationship will not last long.
Vinny decided not to tell Tortorella about the lap dance but knew that Mike would definitely tell him about it. Vinny's friend Pauly D felt that he was being jealous of Angelina's new boyfriend as he kept on talking about him.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans agreed with Pauly and felt that Vinny was "disappointed" after learning about Angelina's new relationship.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Vinny for not wanting Angelina to move on
Angelina had been through a rough divorce with Chris Larangeira and Vinny made fun of the same, saying that she was moving on so fast that Chris might even still be living in her house. Post her divorce, Angelina flirted with Vinny and gave him a lap dance twice in front of everyone.
Angelina told her boyfriend Tortorella that Vinny was very immature and might even be jealous of him.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation agreed with her as they felt that Vinny was jealous of Angelina's new relationship and slammed him for not wanting her to move on in her life.
Mike plans on telling Tortorella about the recent lap dance
Mike was upset with Angelina after a fight where the latter asked him to have a "Twitter fight" and then accused him of hitting below the belt. He even fought with her in front of everyone and planned on telling Tortorella the truth.
Angelina was afraid the other male cast members wouldn't greet her boyfriend nicely. She was, however, sure that Tortorella would support her if Mike confronted her for another argument.
MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.