"Still attacking Angelina"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Mike for bringing up the Twitter feud topic again

Episode 11 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, April 6 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a brutal confrontation between Mike and Angelina about a previous fight. Angelina was trying to enjoy her vacation in New Orleans with everyone else when Mike brought up the conversation at the dinner table in front of everyone.

Angelina had texted Mike to ask him to "tweet crazy" about her. Mike agreed to do it but asked her to tell him if she got hurt by any tweet and he would delete it. Angelina said that she was "not like other girls" and could take some heat.

However, she got offended when Mike called her out for throwing water at somebody in an episode.

During the dinner conversation, Angelina stated that Mike was not involved in the water-throwing fight so he should not have commented on it. She also slammed him for calling her actions a "felony." Mike, on the other hand, refused to back down and said that it was indeed a felony and slammed her for not taking accountability for her own words.

He made Vinny read Angelina's text aloud, while he read the texts that he sent to her. He asked Angelina to stop being so defensive since he had the "receipts" and said in a confessional:

"It’s like you are arguing with a wall."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans called out Mike for attacking Angelina in front of everyone and not letting the whole situation go.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Mike is obsessed with Angelina

In the past 18 years, Mike and Angelina have had some pretty big arguments. This time, Mike hugged Angelina after the confrontation and apologized to her for "hitting below the belt."

Mike later told the other male cast members that if Angelina came at him again about the feud, he would tell her new boyfriend that she gave Vinny a lap dance.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slammed Mike for bringing up the Twitter fight again and felt that he was "obsessed" with Angelina.

Cookiemami @cig_last Mike is definitely obsessed with Angelina #JSFamilyVacation Mike is definitely obsessed with Angelina #JSFamilyVacation

Jenna @Jenna60486430 Get Mike wants to harsh it out with Ang but this conversation topic does not need to be repeated especially with everyone else that has no opinion to share. #JSFamilyVacation Get Mike wants to harsh it out with Ang but this conversation topic does not need to be repeated especially with everyone else that has no opinion to share. #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/CrQvVBcHww

▪️kleopxtra▫️ @trillkammy #JSFamilyVacation Mike is so ready to be messy omg Mike is so ready to be messy omg 😭 #JSFamilyVacation

@TORI305 @TORIL210 Mike is such a POS ughhh can’t stand him 🤮 #jsfamilyvacation Mike is such a POS ughhh can’t stand him 🤮 #jsfamilyvacation

Karl Sakura @AznEmpress30 Drug addicts like Mike will always start fights with someone and they don't wanna let it go #JSFamilyVacation Drug addicts like Mike will always start fights with someone and they don't wanna let it go #JSFamilyVacation

Nea @nea_louiseee I hate Mike being messy. He really declined as the seasons went on #JSFamilyVacation I hate Mike being messy. He really declined as the seasons went on #JSFamilyVacation

Samantha Perry @Sammy_Lynn_P If I had a dollar for every time Mike brought up the past, or showed receipts or started drama, I could pay off my film school loans. #JSFamilyVacation If I had a dollar for every time Mike brought up the past, or showed receipts or started drama, I could pay off my film school loans. #JSFamilyVacation

267pablomir @MuslimMirr Mike is definitely obsessed with Angelina #JSFamilyVacation Mike is definitely obsessed with Angelina #JSFamilyVacation

Angelina invited her new boyfriend to the tour

Angelina invited her new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, to the tour as she feared that Mike was going to bring up the Twitter fight again. She was also afraid that the male cast members would not be nice to him.

She hoped that Vinny could sort things out between her and Mike. She added:

“I would have loved for (Mike) to bring that up in front of my man so let’s see how this goes today.”

Angelina also warned Tortorella that cast member Vinny Guadagnino was going to be jealous of him, given their flirtatious history.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

