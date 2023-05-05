"They weren't ready"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans cheer as Sammi Sweetheart returns to the show after 10 years

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sets. As seen in a promo for the show’s season 6 reunion, Sammi will create a lot of chaos with her brief appearance and even make other cast members cry. She was a part of the OG series until 2012 but refused to come back for the reboot series as she wanted to focus on her “businesses and relationship” and avoid “potentially toxic situations.”

She asks Angelina in the promo:

"Have you told the girls that you DM’ed me?"

Everyone is shocked to see her and Pauly D screams. He even jokes in a confessional, asking if this was a hologram or an AI. She fights with many cast members in her brief appearance and says:

"No, you talk so much. Shut up! Hold on, don’t make it messier."

Deena and Snooki cry in the promo as they call someone else, saying that they are going home. The 36-year-old jewelry designer then calmly says in a confessional that she was still the “sweetest b*tch you’ll ever meet.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were shocked to see Sammi return on the sets and felt that cast was not ready for the drama she was bringing.

Seán @sean637

#JSFamilyVacation Why are Deena and Snooki crying like that? I bet they weren't ready for Sammi Why are Deena and Snooki crying like that? I bet they weren't ready for Sammi#JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans cheer as Sammi comes back to support Angelina

Sammi makes a very cool entry in the promo with the statement:

"Hey guys, sorry I’m late."

It looks like she will support Angelina in the reunion as the girls have totally cut off contact with her. Angelina and Jenni had a fight in the finale over the latter's reaction to Angelina's engagement. Her friends Snooki and Deena sided with Jenni and did not contact Angelina for months after the shoot.

In the reunion promo, Angelina accuses her friends of inserting themselves into the beef. Sammi will now confront the girls about the same, creating a messy situation for them, as they try to leave the set.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are very excited for Sammi's return and can't wait to see her back in season 7.

thedrunkandtherestless @winejugs #JSFamilyVacation I wasn’t even a fan of Sammi but her coming back having the girls shaking and crying I wasn’t even a fan of Sammi but her coming back having the girls shaking and crying 😍 #JSFamilyVacation

Sammi's ex Ronnie also makes a surprise return

Ronnie Ortiz-Martiz, who left the show in 2021 after a domestic violence accusation, will also return for the reunion and possibly for the next season. He was not on speaking terms with the rest of the cast but did make two guest appearances in August 2022 and March 2023.

In the new promo, he tells Mike:

"I’m ready to come back, I’m doing real good, bro."

Mike was worried how the rest of the cast would react to the news and tells him he cannot keep a secret. He also advises him to tell them the news on his own saying:

“It’s not my job to tell your story.”

Sammi and Ronnie were in an on-and-off relationship for seven years before breaking up in 2016. Sammi is currently dating Justin May while Ronnie is single.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion will be in two parts, which will air on MTV on Thursday, May 11 and 18, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes