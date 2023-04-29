Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella engaged: 3 things to know about their relationship

Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella recently got engaged on Thursday's (April 27) episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After almost a year and a half of dating, Tortorella popped the question during a group dinner on Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday, in the presence of the Jersey Shore cast.

Before going down on one knee, Tortorella gave a toast, saying:

"...My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something. I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

Pivarnick appeared to be surprised for a moment, before replying:

"100 times over, yes, babe!"

The reality TV star also took to Twitter to celebrate the moment with her fans.

Although fellow Jersey Shore castmates seemed thrilled for the couple, they could not help but comment on how quickly the relationship was developing. While Jersey Shore stars like Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino were spotted cheering as Angelina said yes, Pauly D was heard yelling, "We just met him yesterday!".

Jenni also added in a confessional, "Holy f–king s–t. I’m speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!"

How they met, and 2 other things to know about Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella's relationship

1) Angelina and Vinny actually got engaged in November 2022

Although the episode was only released on April 27, the taping occurred during Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday celebrations on November 11. This suggests that the pair have been engaged since November 2022, but have kept their engagement under wraps.

News of their engagement first surfaced in January after a fan spotted Angelina receiving the proposal while the cast was filming in New Orleans. However, no official confirmation was given by either party regarding the matter.

Later, Angelina's Jersey Shore co-star Nicole Polizzi confirmed the engagement during an episode of the It's Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast in January. She said on the podcast:

"Angeliners get engaged. His name is Vinny. So, you guys are gonna see all of that. Like, there's just a lot of ups and downs."

2) Angelina first revealed she was seeing Vinny during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5

Following the chaos that ensued after Angelina's divorce from Chris Larangeira, she revealed to her co-stars that she was dating Vinny Tortorella during a season 5 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in September 2022.

However, Vinny did not appear on the show until season 6. During a March 2023 episode, Angelina told her co-stars:

"Things have been heating up between us and we’re definitely moving along in our relationship. He’s from Staten Island and yes, his name is Vinny. What are the f–king odds of that."

Later, in an episode that aired on April 6, 2023, he joined the cast on his first Jersey Shore cast trip to New Orleans. The couple also officially made their red carpet debut during the premiere party of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on February 7, 2023.

3) They met on Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella (Image via Instagram/@angelinamtv)

Although it is unclear when the two initially started dating, Angelina has revealed that she met the model on Instagram. She also said that they had been following each other for a long time but only started dating after Vinny slid into her Instagram DMs.

Despite the abrupt nature of their relationship, Angelina has admitted that dating Vinny has helped her move on from her previous marriage.

Angelina and Chris Larangeira started dating in 2016 and got married in November 2019. The pair later filed for divorce in May 2022.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 pm ET.

