"The love she deserves"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans congratulate Angelina on her engagement with Vinny Tortorella

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 14 aired on MTV this Thursday, April 27, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a surprise wedding proposal as Vinny Tortorella asked his girlfriend of one month Angelina to marry him. He popped the question in front of the entire cast while they were celebrating Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday.

He said:

"A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something I learned since I met you is loving you is going to be guaranteed for the rest of my life, [and] if there's anything beyond life."

Angelina got emotional after the proposal and screamed:

“100 times over, yes!”

This came as a shock to the co-stars as just a while before the surprise proposal, the couple was refusing to put labels on their relationship. Angelina was also flirting with Vinny Guadagnino just two months before this, so the cast members did not know how to react.

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira for two years, who allegedly did not pay attention to her and did not even look at her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that Angelina deserved this new relationship after going through so much and congratulated her on the engagement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are happy for Angelina

Vinny had told the producers the previous day that he might propose to Angelina on Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday. The big moment interrupted Guadagnino’s birthday dinner, which made him angry and he was seen making fun of the couple’s relationship timeline.

Pauly D said in a confessional that the cast just met him yesterday and could not believe that he proposed to Angelina.

Angelina had burnt her wedding dress recently at a divorce party and the cast even joked about buying a new one so quickly. Jenni had no idea that the couple was this serious. Angelina herself admitted:

"If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now you're full of dog s**t, but here I am, engaged, and I'm getting married again."

Angelina pointed out that she and Chris were together for six years and their relationship did not work out. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were happy to see this new chapter in Angelina's life and congratulated the happy couple.

dontflywithoutaparachute 🪂 @trisarahtops294 Im excited for @angelinamtvjs . Sometimes you meet someone and time doesn’t matter. I wish them many happy years together 🥂. Im excited for @angelinamtvjs. Sometimes you meet someone and time doesn’t matter. I wish them many happy years together 🥂. https://t.co/Py9YTKFUqc

Angelina and Jenni got into an argument over the former's engagement

Jenni immediately started talking to other cast members about how fans were going to react to the news since Vinny had not even been introduced on social media as Angelina's new partner.

She joked about the couple getting married on a stripper bus, where they were headed to after the party, and even implied that Angelina could get knocked up soon.

This made Angelina angry and she slammed Jenni in a confessional for questioning her relationship, bringing out stuff from Jenni’s past.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes