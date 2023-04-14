"It had to be done!"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans react as Angelina burns her wedding dress

Episode 12 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, April 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode was very dramatic as the girls threw Angelina a divorce party. She and Chris Larangeira were married for two years, but eventually divorced in 2022. Angelina is currently dating another man named Vinny Tortorella, who was also present at the party.

Her friends felt that Angelina needed to get rid of the bad energy to say goodbye to her wedding. They took her to a cemetery for the party and made everyone wear black cloaks and sachets, implying that something was really dead. Snooki surprised Angelina with her $12k dress which she wore at her wedding with Chris.

Snooki revealed that she had taken the dress out of her closet when she was drinking wine at her house and wanted her to burn it. She also asked Angelina to say goodbye to the things she did not want anymore.

Angelina was shocked by this but decided to do it to get over her past. She said she did not want a man who had communication problems and would not even look at her body.

She said in a confessional that no one knew how difficult it was for her to live in the same house with Chris and felt that a weight had been lifted off her. She also revealed that the dress had become a bad memory for her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were very happy for Angelina as she got over her past with the party and felt that the dress had to be burnt.

Angelina had told her friends that her s*x life with Chris was “nonexistent.” They even went to a s*x therapist but it didn't help. Angelina felt that Chris was not paying attention to her and did not compliment her for anything.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars were also very happy for Angelina. Mike said that Angelina finally got the closure she deserved and Jenni was happy to see Angelina let go of her past.

The girls also gave a new improved "divorce" speech in front of Angelina, which almost made her cry. Fans felt proud of Angelina for burning her dress, along with her past wedding.

Angelina’s new boyfriend Vinny met the other cast members as she had invited him to New Orleans to be with her. Vinny revealed that the couple met on Instagram and Angelina gave him a lap dance on their first date in New York.

Everyone but Vinny Guadagnino liked Angelina’s boyfriend. Pauly D took the crew to a haunted house but Deena decided not to go inside. Deena and Jenni almost got into an argument after the former told the latter to shut up when she was giving a speech.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

