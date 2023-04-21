"So hilarious"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans in splits as the cast pretends to forget Vinny's birthday

Episode 13 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired on MTV on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm ET. The episode was very dramatic as the cast pretended to forget Vinny's 35th birthday. Vinny has wanted a big party for many years now and the cast planned on giving it to him, but only after messing with him for a while.

Nicole video-called everyone to explain the plan, which was that the boys would take Vinny out for a haircut while the girls prepared for the party. Mike and Pauly D entered his room and said that it was a "big day" as it was Pauly's show tonight.

This hurt Vinny, who was later on seen talking to a statue in the confessional room, asking for a cupcake and a candle.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore i know it's a prank but @vinnyguadagnino thinking the guys actually forgot his birthday is making me sad 🥺 #jsfamilyvacation i know it's a prank but @vinnyguadagnino thinking the guys actually forgot his birthday is making me sad 🥺 #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/FCqFKQZ7aI

He was disappointed by his friends and even mentioned in front of everyone that he was now 35, but no one paid attention to him. Vinny became angry when the cast members mentioned how it was Vinny Tortorella's birthday on Sunday.

After returning from their haircut, Vinny mentioned that he wanted at least someone to wish him as it was getting dark outside.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were in splits after seeing the cast prank Vinny on his birthday and the chaotic way in which the cast was preparing for the party.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans can't stop laughing as the cast plans a surprise birthday party for Vinny

Mike almost told Vinny about his birthday party by mentioning how he was soon turning 35. Vinny was very happy as the cast surprised him in a hotel room with balloons and decorations.

They pranked him again by saying that this was the only party they had planned, when the actual party was at a nice restaurant.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans found the whole situation hilarious, but some fans also felt sad for Vinny.

▪️kleopxtra▫️ @trillkammy #JSFamilyVacation Them pretending they don’t know it’s Vinny’s birthday has me crying Them pretending they don’t know it’s Vinny’s birthday has me crying 😂😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 #JSFamilyVacation I really hope Vinny will like his surprise party because they are really giving him a hard time the whole day I really hope Vinny will like his surprise party because they are really giving him a hard time the whole day 😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation

Lee @Lee35418139 Aww I wish they had just made a big deal about his birthday all day and not pretended it wasn’t #JSFamilyVacation Aww I wish they had just made a big deal about his birthday all day and not pretended it wasn’t #JSFamilyVacation

Yetunde_s @Aliokimy It’s crazy how funny #jsfamilyvacation still is even after all these years It’s crazy how funny #jsfamilyvacation still is even after all these years 😂

candice ellison @candice_ellison

#JSfamilyvacation Damn! Poor Vinny! Give this man a birthday party now!!! 🤣 Damn! Poor Vinny! Give this man a birthday party now!!! 🤣😭 #JSfamilyvacation

Vinny's birthday party leads to chaos in the group

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore it's all going down next week on a can't-miss from strippers to a PROPOSAL?it's all going down next week on a can't-miss #jsfamilyvacation ! see you next Jerzday from strippers to a PROPOSAL? 😱 it's all going down next week on a can't-miss #jsfamilyvacation! see you next Jerzday 😉 https://t.co/ssRDkZJ0IB

As seen in next week's promo, Vinny will have fun at his birthday party in a restaurant and in a strip club. He and the cast will also enjoy Pauly D's DJ gig before a big surprise takes away the spotlight from Vinny Guadagnino.

Angelina's new boyfriend Vinny Tortorella will propose to her while everyone is busy celebrating Guadagnino's birthday. This shocked everyone in the preview. Angelina will also get into a fight with Jenny after she made a comment on her engagement in front of everyone.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. There are only two episodes left in the season, and fans can stream the show on Paramount+ after the television premiere.

