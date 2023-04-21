Create

"So hilarious"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans in splits as the cast pretends to forget Vinny's birthday

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Apr 21, 2023 02:07 GMT
Vinny turns 35 and wants a big birthday bash (Image via vinnyguadagnino/ Instagram)
Vinny turns 35 and wants a big birthday bash (Image via vinnyguadagnino/ Instagram)

Episode 13 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired on MTV on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm ET. The episode was very dramatic as the cast pretended to forget Vinny's 35th birthday. Vinny has wanted a big party for many years now and the cast planned on giving it to him, but only after messing with him for a while.

Nicole video-called everyone to explain the plan, which was that the boys would take Vinny out for a haircut while the girls prepared for the party. Mike and Pauly D entered his room and said that it was a "big day" as it was Pauly's show tonight.

This hurt Vinny, who was later on seen talking to a statue in the confessional room, asking for a cupcake and a candle.

i know it's a prank but @vinnyguadagnino thinking the guys actually forgot his birthday is making me sad 🥺 #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/FCqFKQZ7aI

He was disappointed by his friends and even mentioned in front of everyone that he was now 35, but no one paid attention to him. Vinny became angry when the cast members mentioned how it was Vinny Tortorella's birthday on Sunday.

After returning from their haircut, Vinny mentioned that he wanted at least someone to wish him as it was getting dark outside.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were in splits after seeing the cast prank Vinny on his birthday and the chaotic way in which the cast was preparing for the party.

So hilarious watching the girls plan @VINNYGUADAGNINO party! @snooki @JENNIWOWW @DeenaNicoleMTV @lauren_pesce @angelinamtvjs #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans can't stop laughing as the cast plans a surprise birthday party for Vinny

Mike almost told Vinny about his birthday party by mentioning how he was soon turning 35. Vinny was very happy as the cast surprised him in a hotel room with balloons and decorations.

They pranked him again by saying that this was the only party they had planned, when the actual party was at a nice restaurant.

🗣️ GO, VINNY! GO, VINNY! #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/PyNYzTpNgK

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans found the whole situation hilarious, but some fans also felt sad for Vinny.

Them pretending they don’t know it’s Vinny’s birthday has me crying 😂😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation
I really hope Vinny will like his surprise party because they are really giving him a hard time the whole day 😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation
Aww I wish they had just made a big deal about his birthday all day and not pretended it wasn’t #JSFamilyVacation
@VINNYGUADAGNINO you know that this time they didn’t forgot your birthday 🥳 #JSFamilyVacation twitter.com/jerseyshore/st…
#jsfamilyvacation the girls planing Vinny party omg 🤣🤣🤣 it going to be lit @angelinamtvjs @DeenaNicoleMTV @JENNIWOWW @snooki
They’re going to give @VINNYGUADAGNINO a complex if they keep forgetting his birthday 😭😭#jsfamilyvacation
Cue @VINNYGUADAGNINO singing Celine Dion thinking no one remembers his bday 😂🤣 #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/zdMMIQe0IO
It’s crazy how funny #jsfamilyvacation still is even after all these years 😂
Damn! Poor Vinny! Give this man a birthday party now!!! 🤣😭 #JSfamilyvacation

Vinny's birthday party leads to chaos in the group

from strippers to a PROPOSAL? 😱 it's all going down next week on a can't-miss #jsfamilyvacation! see you next Jerzday 😉 https://t.co/ssRDkZJ0IB

As seen in next week's promo, Vinny will have fun at his birthday party in a restaurant and in a strip club. He and the cast will also enjoy Pauly D's DJ gig before a big surprise takes away the spotlight from Vinny Guadagnino.

Angelina's new boyfriend Vinny Tortorella will propose to her while everyone is busy celebrating Guadagnino's birthday. This shocked everyone in the preview. Angelina will also get into a fight with Jenny after she made a comment on her engagement in front of everyone.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. There are only two episodes left in the season, and fans can stream the show on Paramount+ after the television premiere.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...