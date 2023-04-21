"So hilarious"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans in splits as the cast pretends to forget Vinny's birthday

Episode 13 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired on MTV on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm ET. The episode was very dramatic as the cast pretended to forget Vinny's 35th birthday. Vinny has wanted a big party for many years now and the cast planned on giving it to him, but only after messing with him for a while.
Nicole video-called everyone to explain the plan, which was that the boys would take Vinny out for a haircut while the girls prepared for the party. Mike and Pauly D entered his room and said that it was a "big day" as it was Pauly's show tonight.
This hurt Vinny, who was later on seen talking to a statue in the confessional room, asking for a cupcake and a candle.
He was disappointed by his friends and even mentioned in front of everyone that he was now 35, but no one paid attention to him. Vinny became angry when the cast members mentioned how it was Vinny Tortorella's birthday on Sunday.
After returning from their haircut, Vinny mentioned that he wanted at least someone to wish him as it was getting dark outside.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were in splits after seeing the cast prank Vinny on his birthday and the chaotic way in which the cast was preparing for the party.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans can't stop laughing as the cast plans a surprise birthday party for Vinny
Mike almost told Vinny about his birthday party by mentioning how he was soon turning 35. Vinny was very happy as the cast surprised him in a hotel room with balloons and decorations.
They pranked him again by saying that this was the only party they had planned, when the actual party was at a nice restaurant.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans found the whole situation hilarious, but some fans also felt sad for Vinny.
Vinny's birthday party leads to chaos in the group
As seen in next week's promo, Vinny will have fun at his birthday party in a restaurant and in a strip club. He and the cast will also enjoy Pauly D's DJ gig before a big surprise takes away the spotlight from Vinny Guadagnino.
Angelina's new boyfriend Vinny Tortorella will propose to her while everyone is busy celebrating Guadagnino's birthday. This shocked everyone in the preview. Angelina will also get into a fight with Jenny after she made a comment on her engagement in front of everyone.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. There are only two episodes left in the season, and fans can stream the show on Paramount+ after the television premiere.