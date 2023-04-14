Who is Vinny Tortorella? Meet Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s boyfriend as fans call him “Vinny 2.0”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired episode 12 on Thursday, featuring Angelina Pivarnick’s new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella. The newcomer met the wild group for the first time on the show. He joined them to celebrate Angelina’s divorce from ex-husband Chris Larangeira.

Ever since Angelina introduced her new man to the show’s fans, they have been calling him “Vinny 2.0.”

The reason behind it is that there is already one OG cast member with the same name — Vinny Guadagnino. Plus, Angelina earlier gave the impression that she liked the DWTS star and was seen flirting with him several times.

Her Jersey Shore co-stars were also surprised to learn that she showed interest in Guadagnino while she was dating Tortorella.

Fans trolled Angelina online for dating a guy with the same name as Vinny Guadagnino

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans had a blast while watching the latest episode of season 6. They trolled Angelina Pivarnick for dating a man who shares a name with her co-star Vinny Guadagnino.

Fans gave a nickname to her boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, — “Vinny 2.0.” They also claimed that she was dating him only because of the name. Some fans listed a few more similarities between Tortorella and Guadagnino.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 12, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was seen figuring out Angelina-Tortorella’s dating timeline.

In a confessional, he said:

“It’s news because in Carolinas, Angelina said that she has feelings for our Vinny [Guadagnino], while she was dating new Vinny [Tortorella]. I mean it’s a very weird web we weave.”

In last week’s episode, Guadagnino also mentioned that he didn’t know that Angelina was dating someone. He said:

“Everything Angelina does is to make me jealous. You know in Carolina, she was giving me lap dances, I didn’t know about this guy [Tortorella], so I don’t want it to be weird between me and him.”

He further mentioned in a confessional that Angelina had been claiming for the past six months that she was single and that she had feelings for Guadagnino.

While the cast tried to understand her dating timeline, Angelina and Vinny Tortorella looked happy together in the latest episode 12 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

More details on Jersey Shore's new cast member, Vinny Tortorella

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 12, the cast members welcomed Tortorella with a warning. They warned him about the group’s wild shenanigans. Vinny 2.0 experienced one of those moments in the latest episode.

He met the cast for the first time in episode 6 where they gathered to celebrate Angelina’s divorce. The party included them wearing black cloaks, going to a cemetery, and burning Angelina’s wedding dress.

Tortorella participated in all the activities like a sport and even experienced his girlfriend’s wild side. After enjoying some time at the bar, the group decided to leave. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese hopped on a pedicab and when Angelina tried to jump into the vehicle, it pulled away. When the pedicab stopped, the latter lost it to the driver and had an outburst.

Tortorella looked confused about how to settle the situation and was caught looking directly at the camera. He then picked her up and brought her to their van. Other cast members were impressed with Tortorella’s style of diffusing the situation.

Hailing from Staten Island, Vinny Tortorella is a model who has worked for ROKK Vodka Viking and Mr. Incredible. He has also played a few minor acting roles and starred in multiple commercials. Vinny 2.0 is not just a person with a handsome face but also good in academics. He holds a master’s degree in accounting from Wagner University.

He met Angelina online where he slid into her DMs after learning she was separated from her husband Chris. In the next episode’s preview, Tortorella was seen planning a proposal for Angelina.

Viewers can watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 every Thursday on MTV at 8.00 pm ET.

