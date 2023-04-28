"What's your problem"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Jenni for her reaction to Angelina's engagement

Episode 14 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV this Thursday, April 27, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Vinny Tortorella proposing to his girlfriend of one month, Angelina, in front of the entire cast. Angelina could not stop crying and said, "100 Times Over, Yes!," much to everyone's surprise.

However, just two weeks before this, Angelina and Vinny were refusing to even label their relationship.

Jenni was left “speechless” by the quick engagement as she thought that the couple was not so serious. She also felt that Angelina liked Vinny Guadagnino as the latter was flirting with him just two months before the surprise proposal.

She joked about the same and asked the couple if they wanted to get married on the stripper bus, where they were headed to after the party.

Jenni asked Angelina if she had even introduced her boyfriend on social media, asking them about their relationship timeline. Tortorella replied that the couple had been together every day for a month and Angelina reminded Jenni that she knew her ex-husband Chris Larangeira for six years and things still did not work out for him.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that Jenni's reaction was in bad taste and that she could have waited to comment on Angelina's quick engagement.

Polly1021 @polly669 What's your problem Jenni?You could've waited til u got to the room to criticize somebody else happiness!! #JSFamilyVacation What's your problem Jenni?You could've waited til u got to the room to criticize somebody else happiness!!#JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Jenni for commenting on Angelina's engagement at the wrong time

Angelina got upset with Jenni and her fiancé Zack’s negativity as they were more concerned about what the fans would say about the proposal. She slammed her friend in the confessional for questioning her relationship. Angelina also brought up some incidents involving Jenni and Zack from the past, saying:

"Meanwhile, this f**ker touched my a*s the first time he met me and he was f**king hitting on me when his girl was passed out on the side. Who is she to act weird? When you know, you know. She's one to talk. She was divorced and got engaged again to a guy she met at her own wedding!"

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans agreed with Angelina that Jenni and Zack should not have said anything about the engagement.

↳ 𝕜𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕟𝕠𝕧𝕒 🫧 @SoulGlitch94_ I don’t blame Jenni and Zack for pressing Vinny 2.0, but it’s really not their place. just be happy for them and keep the negativity for when y’all pillow talk #JSFamilyVacation I don’t blame Jenni and Zack for pressing Vinny 2.0, but it’s really not their place. just be happy for them and keep the negativity for when y’all pillow talk #JSFamilyVacation

daisy ⁷ @jinhit_intern Jenni honestly could have waited to bring up her opinion… there is a time a place for everything . Jenni had a hissy fit when they spoke on her things, especially about 24 ..so why do what you didn’t want done to you. #JSFamilyVacation Jenni honestly could have waited to bring up her opinion… there is a time a place for everything . Jenni had a hissy fit when they spoke on her things, especially about 24 ..so why do what you didn’t want done to you. #JSFamilyVacation

#JSFamilyVacation What's the most disrespectful part is Jenni just asked to be Angelina's bridesmaid on the last episode!! What's the most disrespectful part is Jenni just asked to be Angelina's bridesmaid on the last episode!!#JSFamilyVacation

Alien Superstar! @I_Love_Giuseppe @FitnessGirl624 She can be engaged a thousand times, it's her life. As usual, old AND miserable Jenni is pressed. She should worry about her 2 year engagement to that broke wrestler! #JSFamilyVacation @FitnessGirl624 She can be engaged a thousand times, it's her life. As usual, old AND miserable Jenni is pressed. She should worry about her 2 year engagement to that broke wrestler! #JSFamilyVacation

Matt (Taylors Version) 5/26 Metlife @RizzoNation48 🫂 #JSFamilyVacation I get why Jenni was saying the things she said. I mean if I was one of them I would’ve been shocked too honestly but there’s a time and place and stuff. But we all live for this so let’s continue to ride this rollercoaster of JSFV I get why Jenni was saying the things she said. I mean if I was one of them I would’ve been shocked too honestly but there’s a time and place and stuff. But we all live for this so let’s continue to ride this rollercoaster of JSFV 🎢🫂 #JSFamilyVacation

Jess @jdyeww I understand the skepticism, but I feel like you need to save that for when you're alone. Jenni & Zack are being hella rude. #JSFamilyVacation I understand the skepticism, but I feel like you need to save that for when you're alone. Jenni & Zack are being hella rude. #JSFamilyVacation

Samantha Perry @Sammy_Lynn_P Also Jenni, PSA mayne new Vinny isn't on social media because he doesn't want to deal with drama. That's actually a good thing. Smh. #JSFamilyVacation Also Jenni, PSA mayne new Vinny isn't on social media because he doesn't want to deal with drama. That's actually a good thing. Smh. #JSFamilyVacation

Jenna @Jenna60486430 Understandable that Jenni is confused cause we all are but why is she making these uncomfortable comments in front of the man that just proposed. Like he felt like he was doing in in front of people that would be genuinely happy for Ang. #jsfamilyvacation Understandable that Jenni is confused cause we all are but why is she making these uncomfortable comments in front of the man that just proposed. Like he felt like he was doing in in front of people that would be genuinely happy for Ang. #jsfamilyvacation

Giovanna Maria @giobellax3 Jenni and Zach are being disrespectful. It doesn't matter how long you've been together for if you know this is the right person. #JSFamilyVacation Jenni and Zach are being disrespectful. It doesn't matter how long you've been together for if you know this is the right person. #JSFamilyVacation

#JSFamilyVacation Angelina brought up a good point, she went from being divorced to being engaged too. Jenni and Mike consistently messy Angelina brought up a good point, she went from being divorced to being engaged too. Jenni and Mike consistently messy#JSFamilyVacation

Angelina vents her issues to Mike

Angelina told Mike about Jenni’s reaction, saying:

"If he wants to propose and I love him, who the f**k are you to judge? God can judge me!"

After venting, she asked Mike not to say this to anyone and told Vinny that some people around them will always be haters. After reaching the hotel, Mike immediately told his friends about the fight between Angelina and Jenni.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

