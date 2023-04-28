"What's your problem"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Jenni for her reaction to Angelina's engagement

Episode 14 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 aired on MTV this Thursday, April 27, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Vinny Tortorella proposing to his girlfriend of one month, Angelina, in front of the entire cast. Angelina could not stop crying and said, "100 Times Over, Yes!," much to everyone's surprise.
However, just two weeks before this, Angelina and Vinny were refusing to even label their relationship.
Jenni was left “speechless” by the quick engagement as she thought that the couple was not so serious. She also felt that Angelina liked Vinny Guadagnino as the latter was flirting with him just two months before the surprise proposal.
She joked about the same and asked the couple if they wanted to get married on the stripper bus, where they were headed to after the party.
Jenni asked Angelina if she had even introduced her boyfriend on social media, asking them about their relationship timeline. Tortorella replied that the couple had been together every day for a month and Angelina reminded Jenni that she knew her ex-husband Chris Larangeira for six years and things still did not work out for him.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that Jenni's reaction was in bad taste and that she could have waited to comment on Angelina's quick engagement.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Jenni for commenting on Angelina's engagement at the wrong time
Angelina got upset with Jenni and her fiancé Zack’s negativity as they were more concerned about what the fans would say about the proposal. She slammed her friend in the confessional for questioning her relationship. Angelina also brought up some incidents involving Jenni and Zack from the past, saying:
"Meanwhile, this f**ker touched my a*s the first time he met me and he was f**king hitting on me when his girl was passed out on the side. Who is she to act weird? When you know, you know. She's one to talk. She was divorced and got engaged again to a guy she met at her own wedding!"
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans agreed with Angelina that Jenni and Zack should not have said anything about the engagement.
Angelina vents her issues to Mike
Angelina told Mike about Jenni’s reaction, saying:
"If he wants to propose and I love him, who the f**k are you to judge? God can judge me!"
After venting, she asked Mike not to say this to anyone and told Vinny that some people around them will always be haters. After reaching the hotel, Mike immediately told his friends about the fight between Angelina and Jenni.
MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.