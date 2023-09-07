Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 23: Release date, air time, and plot

The upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 is scheduled to air on September 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV. While the episode is drawing attention for a number of reasons, fans are excited that Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is making a much-anticipated return after 11 years. However, that isn't all, as the episode will also see a surprise visitor making an appearance in the Poconos.

The official synopsis of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 23 reads:

“A surprise visitor shows up in the Poconos, the meatballs and Sammi devise a plan, and the roomies head to Atlantic City to watch Pauly spin; the trip has an unexpected twist when DNA results are revealed.”

As per the synopsis, the episode also includes a trip to Atlantic City, where DJ Pauly D will be performing. However, perhaps the most intriguing aspect was the promise of an unexpected twist involving DNA test results, which could potentially alter relationships within the cast.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode 23 - Expect the unexpected, it's a shore thing!

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 23 will air on MTV at 8 pm ET on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The viewers who are unable to watch the live broadcast can stream it on MTV's official website and app shortly after it airs on MTV.

International viewers can watch the episode at the following times:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Overview of plot

The upcoming episode is packed with elements that promise to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. As mentioned earlier, a mysterious visitor is set to appear in the Poconos. Before the Poconos trip, the gang kicks off the season by heading to Las Vegas, setting the tone for what's to come.

The season also includes Deena, Snooki, and Sammi, who are known as the meatballs. While the specifics of what they're planning are kept under wraps, it's evident that their antics will play a significant role in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 23.

The entire cast will head to Atlantic City to see DJ Pauly D perform and celebrate milestones. Finally, a surprising DNA test result provides an interesting twist in this episode.

Meanwhile, at the dinner table, Angelina was seen stating that she actually took the DNA test and that he wasn't her dad. While the specifics are under wraps, it's confirmed that this revelation will be a key plot point, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

Cast dynamics

The return of Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola is particularly significant, as she has been absent from the show for over a decade. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 23 will feature all the original cast members including:

Deena Nicole Cortese

Paul DelVecchio aka DJ Pauly D

Jenni Farley aka JWOWW

Sammi Giancola aka Sweetheart

Vinny Guadagnino

Angelina Pivarnick

Nicole Polizzi aka Snooki

Mike Sorrentino aka The Situation

Closing thoughts

Episode 23 or season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be released on September 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET. With Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's return, a mystery guest in the Poconos, and a DNA twist, this episode is set to be a table-turner.