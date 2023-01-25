Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 cast: Where to follow the MTV stars?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return to screens with season 6 this week and will revolve around some of the previous cast members who appeared on MTV’s Jersey Shore, who are ready to get together and go around America on vacation.

Set to appear on the show are Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Nicole Snooki.

1) Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtv)

This Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member has a huge following (1.4 million followers) on the social media platform. Angelina's feed is filled with shots of herself showcasing her sense of fashion and even occasional promotions for the franchise.

Her highlights feature her time at VMAS 2019, her collaborations, and more. Her business, Cat’s Meow, is also mentioned in her bio, which is a karaoke bar that has branches in Las Vegas, Saginaw, Orange Beach, New Orleans, and Nashville.

2) Deena Nicole Cortese (@deenanicole)

The Jersey Shore cast member who joined the franchise during season 3 is a mother, wife, and animal lover with a big heart, as her Instagram bio suggests. Deena often takes to the social media platform, where she has around 3.8 million followers, to post pictures of her family, including her two children.

While she was known to be the life of the party during the early years of the show, it seems like she’s left most of that behind and is busy focusing on her food page, @dees_easycooking, which provides parents and busy people with quick recipes.

3) Jenni Farley (@jwoww)

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member has one of the largest followings out of the entire cast on the social media platform. With a little under 4500 posts on her feed, she currently stands at 7.9 million followers.

Jenni is also one of the cast members who has previously received hate for “partying” on the show while her kids are at home. In a conversation with Metro.co.uk in 2018, she spoke about the issue and stated that her kids are safe at home with their father, adding that the show is an opportunity for her to go out, earn money, and reconnect with her roommates.

She added:

"I like to break the stigma. There’s a stigma that says when you’re a parent, you’re not allowed to be a person."

4) Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (@mikethesituation)

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member recently took to social media to celebrate his seven years of sobriety. The franchise's official account, along with many other famous pages, congratulated him on the milestone.

Mike often takes to the social media platform to showcase pictures of his family, including his son, Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

5) Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio (@djpaulyd)

DJ Pauly D often takes to the social media platform to post pictures of his performances and gigs. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member has highlights to showcase his fitness regime, stunts, and shows.

6) Vinny Guadagnino (@vinnyguadagnino)

The Jersey Shore and DWTS season 31 star has 1557 posts on his Instagram handle. Vinny usually posts pictures of himself and his collaborations on Instagram. His account features his Dancing With The Stars journey.

7) Snooki (@snooki)

This Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is the most popular cast member on the social media platform, having around 16.4 million followers.

A mother-to-three and inventor of Messy Mawma Wine, Snooki often takes to Instagram to post pictures of her family, her businesses, and her friends.

