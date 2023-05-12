"Twin flames"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans still want Angelina and Vinny to date, despite the former being engaged

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion part one aired on MTV on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Angelina and Vinny looked back at their special scenes of the season where the former had confessed that she has a crush on Vinny and gave him a lap dance in front of everyone. However, Vinny refused her advances and by the end of the season, she was engaged to Vinny Tortorella.

In the reunion, Angelina once again confessed that Vinny "doesn't act the way he acts" in front of the cast when the two of them are alone. Vinny told Angelina that she does the same, but the latter denied the claim. He later praised her by saying:

"You are the show."

Angelina said that Vinny was "extra nice" to her when they are not surrounded by the cast, but puts on a front whenever they are in a group. She also explained that she never gave lap dances like she did for him. The two also talked about the former asking Vinny for his s*erm to have a child, a request which he denied in front of the cameras.

Vinny joked that he gets shocked "every time Angelina gets engaged." She also teased him by saying that at least she had an engagement party, as compared to his birthday party which she thought was ruined by Tortorella's proposal.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans could not get over the couple's chemistry and felt that there was still "tension" between them. Fans also called them "twin flames" and said that they were "made for each other."

victoria. @vividlyvic ahh i can’t escape the tension between vinny and angelina #JSFamilyVacation vinny seems like he feels some kinda way about it fr. “you are the show” was cute. can’t believe they went to school together and didn’t mention it on the OG series. twin flames. ahh i can’t escape the tension between vinny and angelina 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation vinny seems like he feels some kinda way about it fr. “you are the show” was cute. can’t believe they went to school together and didn’t mention it on the OG series. twin flames.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Vinny is afraid of expressing his true feelings

Vinny was happy when Angelina got engaged on his birthday and also mentioned in the reunion:

"Angelina definitely has a type. It's some kind of city worker from Staten Island, good benefits. She's a simple lady."

The former also revealed that she was not "full-blown" dating her now-fiance while she was flirting around with Vinny. It was only after he refused to date her that Angelina decided to get into a relationship with Tortorella.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans also felt that Vinny behaved differently around Angelina and called them "soulmates." They said that Vinny was afraid of confessing his feelings to Angelina as he was unsure how the cast would react to the news.

KARLA @swtkarla

#Jerzday #JSFamilyVacation #jerseyshorefamilyvacation vinny literally acts way differently when he’s alone with angelina. he did the same thing with snooki in the old seasons vinny literally acts way differently when he’s alone with angelina. he did the same thing with snooki in the old seasons #Jerzday #JSFamilyVacation #jerseyshorefamilyvacation

Andreas Telios @broreo11 The day Vinny and Angelina smoosh is the day that this nation can finally begin healing properly #JSFamilyVacation The day Vinny and Angelina smoosh is the day that this nation can finally begin healing properly #JSFamilyVacation

Jenna @Jenna60486430 Vinny is uncomfortable with Angelina saying she likes him in front of everybody. What’s the big deal?? He shows Angelina his immature side but not other girls he likes…It’s weird. #jsfamilyvacation Vinny is uncomfortable with Angelina saying she likes him in front of everybody. What’s the big deal?? He shows Angelina his immature side but not other girls he likes…It’s weird. #jsfamilyvacation

Fans think Angelina and Vinny are made for each other

Vinny agreed that he might have hooked up with Angelina in the season

In the initial episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, Angelina revealed that she and Vinny always flirted with each other. She later confessed that she had a crush on him and gave him lap dances to make him sleep with her.

Vinny refused to do so at the time but later confessed that he was about to enter her room to "hook up" when he noticed how drunk Angelina was. So, he changed his mind and said that he might date her if she changed her ways of flirting.

The second part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion will air on MTV on Thursday, May 18, at 8 pm ET.

