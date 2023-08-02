Who is the richest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member? Details explored

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is all set to premiere on MTV on Thursday, August 3 at 8 pm ET. The series will showcase the cast members heading to Pennsylvania for a vacation filled with drama, fights and possible hard confrontations.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DJ Pauly D is the richest cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with a net worth of $20 million. He charges $150,000 for appearance in each episode and often works in the music industry alongside big names like 50 Cent and Jay Sean. The net worth of others, according to Celebrity Net Worth is:

Vinny Guadagnino: $5 million

Angelina Pivarnick: $4 million

Nicole Polizzi: $4 million

Sammi Giancola: $4 million

Ronnie Ortiz (Friend): $3 million

Deena Nicole Cortese: $2 million

Mike Sorrentino: $300 Thousand

About the main cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Angelina Pivarnick

Originally from Staten Island, Angelina attended the Susan E. Wagner High School and worked as a bartender before coming in the show. She was asked to leave the show multiple times after some fights and was also featured in Couples Therapy in 2012.

Angelina is a registered emergency medical technician and also worked at the FDNY in Staten Island in 2020. She will now return on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Deena Nicole Cortese

Deena is from New Jersey and she attended the Brookdale Community College but decided to drop out before obtaining her degree. She now has her dental assistant's license and also appeared in spin-off shows like Snooki & JWoww and When I Was 17. Cortese is married to Christopher Buckner and has 2 sons with him.

DJ Pauly D

Pauly is known for being a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and for being the exclusive DJ at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended the Johnston High School in Rhode Island and was chosen for the show for his looks in 2009. Pauly is the winner of 2011 Teen Choice Award for Favorite Reality Star: Male.

Mike Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is an OG member of the Jersey Shore series and competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2010. He authored the book "Here's the Situation" in 2010 and endorsed several products and vitamin lines. At one point, his net worth was $10 million, but he faced legal issues when he failed to pay $9 million in taxes, leading to an 8-month prison sentence.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Snooki, famous for Jersey Shore, landed endorsement deals and acted in spin-off shows like Snooki & JWoww and Moms With Attitude. She also competed in Dancing with the Stars season 17, ranking 8th. Polizzi authored three novels: "A Shore Thing," "Confessions of a Guidette," and "Gorilla Beach." Her versatile career includes success in entertainment ventures.

Ronnie Ortiz

Ronnie is from The Bronx and he is best known for being a cast member of the OG series Jersey Shore. He has made many commercials and even landed a role in the Famously Single series. He has been charged with abusing his wife and kidnapping his daughter but is now ready to come his comeback on TV.

Sammi Giancola

Sammi is returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after a 11-year-long hiatus and she can be already seen fighting with the ladies in a preview. She is a successful entrepreneur for launching her clothing line Sweetheart Styles in 2013 and is the owner of a fragrance line called Dangerous. She will now meet Ronnie after years of their break-up.

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny attended the College of Staten Island and was just 21-years-old when he started to appear on the show. He has been featured in the Syfy original movie Jersey Shore Shark Attack and launched his own talk show in 2013. Guadagnino is now a professional actor and is deeply committed to philanthropic causes.

Fans can stream new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Philo, Sling and Fubo TV.