"Constantly screaming at Everyone"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans divided as Deena gets involved in the Angelina-Jenni fight

The final part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion aired on MTV this Thursday, May 18, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a brutal confrontation between Angelina and Jenni about the latter's reaction to Angelina's engagement. Angelina's boyfriend Vinny proposed to her in front of the entire cast but Jenni was apprehensive about the quick engagement, given that Angelina was interested in another cast member just months before deciding to marry Vinny.

Jenni explained that she was happy for her friend and just wanted to know more about Vinny, as they had just met 24 hours ago. Deena mentioned that Jenni was just being "nosey" and wanted to get more details about their relationship.

Jenni then explained that she was just being a "good girlfriend" to Angelina while the latter was behaving in a "delusional" manner, claiming that Angelina was looking for a "seasonal ending banger."

Angelina did not take this well and slammed Deena for siding with Jenni. She asked her why she always did this to her and put herself in the middle of their fights. Deena explained that she had "always been in the middle" of her arguments and had supported her in many previous fights.

Angelina stood from her seat and kept on pointing fingers at Deena, who thought that she was coming to hit her.

Some of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were shocked by Angelina's behavior and called her out for playing the victim in every situation. Others slammed Deena for interfering in Angelina's argument and siding with Jenni.

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Sorry Ang but you ain't making sense honey. Screaming at Deena. What a joke. "Don't raise your voice to me" LOL you're constantly screaming at Everyone! #JSFamilyVacation Sorry Ang but you ain't making sense honey. Screaming at Deena. What a joke. "Don't raise your voice to me" LOL you're constantly screaming at Everyone! #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Angelina was playing the 'victim card'

Angelina said in a confessional that she was not going to hit Deena but the latter did not believe her, saying that she wanted to go home. The cast knew that there would be no solution to the fight so asked the ladies to calm down and moved on to the next topic.

Some of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that Angelina was playing the "victim card" in the whole situation and could have handled it better. Others called out Deena for always siding with Jenni and never being there for Angelina.

Karl Sakura @AznEmpress30 Deena and Nicole always defending Jenni the most. Angelina always fight for herself #JSFamilyVacation Deena and Nicole always defending Jenni the most. Angelina always fight for herself #JSFamilyVacation

victoria. @vividlyvic deena just admit that you and snooki act like jwoww’s lap dog lmao. when angelina asks y’all for advice, y’all don’t wanna be in the middle. when she wanna keep it one-on-one, y’all say it’s your duty! deena. you already have your mind made up! stay out of it! #JSFamilyVacation deena just admit that you and snooki act like jwoww’s lap dog lmao. when angelina asks y’all for advice, y’all don’t wanna be in the middle. when she wanna keep it one-on-one, y’all say it’s your duty! deena. you already have your mind made up! stay out of it!#JSFamilyVacation

Netta @MzDailys326 @snooki & @DeenaNicoleMTV are mean girls!! @JENNIWOWW is lying! It’s time to cancel this show if it’s all gang up on @angelinamtvjs these ppl are TOO OLD for this and act like their in HS.. I will NO LONGER WATCH THIS SHOW!! #JSFamilyVacation @snooki & @DeenaNicoleMTV are mean girls!! @JENNIWOWW is lying! It’s time to cancel this show if it’s all gang up on @angelinamtvjs these ppl are TOO OLD for this and act like their in HS.. I will NO LONGER WATCH THIS SHOW!! #JSFamilyVacation

Lee @Lee35418139 Angelina getting loud with deena is wild because out of everyone deena looks out for her the most #JSFamilyVacation Angelina getting loud with deena is wild because out of everyone deena looks out for her the most #JSFamilyVacation

Jenna @Jenna60486430 Ange doesn’t take accountability sometimes. Understandable that she felt that Jenni and Zack weren’t happy but when they were saying that’s not the case especially Jenni, Ang acted like she was being gas lighted! Like wtf?! Actin like the world is against her 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation Ange doesn’t take accountability sometimes. Understandable that she felt that Jenni and Zack weren’t happy but when they were saying that’s not the case especially Jenni, Ang acted like she was being gas lighted! Like wtf?! Actin like the world is against her 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation

Brittany Platt @brittttburke #JSFamilyVacation Angelina is literally the one who always plays the victim card tho Angelina is literally the one who always plays the victim card tho 😂 #JSFamilyVacation

Jenni thinks Angelina does not know how to be happy for herself

Jenni kept telling Angelina, on the show and in the reunion, that she was happy for her and was just doing what "good girlfriends" did, saying that she did not have any good friends in the past. Angelina felt that Jenni was just being a "hater" but the latter explained that she had just met her partner 24 hours ago.

Jenni also said that she was coming with "a genuine" intention and accused her friend of just waiting for arguments. She also said that Angelina just did not know how to be happy for herself.

MTV has already confirmed that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return for season 7 with two new cast members, who were part of the original show, Sammi and Ronnie.

