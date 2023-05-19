"Constantly screaming at Everyone"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans divided as Deena gets involved in the Angelina-Jenni fight

The final part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion aired on MTV this Thursday, May 18, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a brutal confrontation between Angelina and Jenni about the latter's reaction to Angelina's engagement. Angelina's boyfriend Vinny proposed to her in front of the entire cast but Jenni was apprehensive about the quick engagement, given that Angelina was interested in another cast member just months before deciding to marry Vinny.
Jenni explained that she was happy for her friend and just wanted to know more about Vinny, as they had just met 24 hours ago. Deena mentioned that Jenni was just being "nosey" and wanted to get more details about their relationship.
Jenni then explained that she was just being a "good girlfriend" to Angelina while the latter was behaving in a "delusional" manner, claiming that Angelina was looking for a "seasonal ending banger."
Angelina did not take this well and slammed Deena for siding with Jenni. She asked her why she always did this to her and put herself in the middle of their fights. Deena explained that she had "always been in the middle" of her arguments and had supported her in many previous fights.
Angelina stood from her seat and kept on pointing fingers at Deena, who thought that she was coming to hit her.
Some of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were shocked by Angelina's behavior and called her out for playing the victim in every situation. Others slammed Deena for interfering in Angelina's argument and siding with Jenni.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Angelina was playing the 'victim card'
Angelina said in a confessional that she was not going to hit Deena but the latter did not believe her, saying that she wanted to go home. The cast knew that there would be no solution to the fight so asked the ladies to calm down and moved on to the next topic.
Some of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that Angelina was playing the "victim card" in the whole situation and could have handled it better. Others called out Deena for always siding with Jenni and never being there for Angelina.
Jenni thinks Angelina does not know how to be happy for herself
Jenni kept telling Angelina, on the show and in the reunion, that she was happy for her and was just doing what "good girlfriends" did, saying that she did not have any good friends in the past. Angelina felt that Jenni was just being a "hater" but the latter explained that she had just met her partner 24 hours ago.
Jenni also said that she was coming with "a genuine" intention and accused her friend of just waiting for arguments. She also said that Angelina just did not know how to be happy for herself.
MTV has already confirmed that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return for season 7 with two new cast members, who were part of the original show, Sammi and Ronnie.