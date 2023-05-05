"It’s your fault"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Jenni for acting like a victim after Angelina's proposal

Season 6 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired on MTV this Thursday, May 4, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Mike stirring the pot as he told Jenni about Angelina's real feelings for her. He said that the latter was not happy with her reaction to the surprise engagement. Angelina felt that Jenni did not support her engagement to Vinny as she had asked her some very weird questions after the proposal.

Last week, when Vinny proposed to Angelina at a roommate's birthday party, Zack and Jenni were shocked by the quick engagement. Jenni did not even know that the couple was serious about their relationship and joked about Angelina getting knocked up soon. She even asked if the couple wanted to get married on a stripper bus.

After learning that Angelina was upset with her, Jenni grew angry and said that she would not be dragged down by her. She even refused to be a part of her wedding, saying that she was tired of being the "bad guy."

Angelina did not even get a chance to tell Jenni about her feelings on her own and did not realize that the latter was crying.

Angelina said that she “felt a shift” in Jenni's attitude after the proposal, revealing that her questions were negative. Jenni did not stop crying and kept on saying that she was happy for her. The other girls supported Jenni, who revealed in a confessional that she was just trying to know Angelina’s partner.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans felt that Jenni was now crying because she knew that people were going to slam her for her reaction to the engagement. They called her out for acting like a "victim" after making such inappropriate comments.

. @Realitytvconno1 Jenni’s distraught playing victim because she knows the fans are gonna rip her to shreds, sorry it’s your fault 🤷🏽‍♀️ #JSFamilyVacation Jenni’s distraught playing victim because she knows the fans are gonna rip her to shreds, sorry it’s your fault 🤷🏽‍♀️ #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/FDwCD75D5u

After saying that she was not trying to take down her friend, Angelina told Jenni:

"These are my feelings, stop trying to f**king take away my feelings."

Jenni said in a confessional that Angelina ruined everything for her and even threatened to leave the show. Nicole and Deena sided with Jenni in the conversation. Angelina had to apologize to Jenni, who said that she just wanted to go home. The cast finally took a picture to end the tour as if nothing had happened.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slammed Jenni for playing the victim in front of the entire cast after creating a scene at Angelina's engagement.

Angelina's friends side with Jenni

Snooki told Angelina that she was just “spiraling” in her head and that nothing was negative in Jenni’s questions. She said in a confessional that Angelina lets things consume her instead of focusing on the positive.

Deena felt that Angelina’s reaction had PTSD from her previous wedding and did not think that the friendship would go back to normal now.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return on MTV next week on Thursday, May 11, for a reunion special episode.

