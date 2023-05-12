"WHAT in TARNATION"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans divided over Angelina's reunion dress

The first part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion aired on MTV this Thursday, May 11, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the cast seeing some snippets of the episodes and talk about the places they visited during the season. The crew also pranked Deena with a scare mask and talked about the quick engagement of Angelina and Vinny Tortorella.

Everyone kept it cool in simple outfits. Jenni wore an adorable strapless black dress with gloves while Deena was seen in a black mini-dress with colorful sequins at the bottom. Snooki looked cute in a leopard print dress with black netted sleeves.

Meanwhile, all the men also wore simple T-shirts and most funny of all, Paul D, who joined the reunion on video call, was given fake legs by putting the screen on a chair.

However, Angelina looked the most different with a blue high-slit gown and a tiara. Her velvet one-shoulder dress was floor length and she decided to add gloves to the look, wearing a watch over them. Angelina paired the dress with white sparkly heels.

This did not impress some of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans as they were not expecting such a dramatic "Real Housewives Reunion" dress on an MTV show.

Some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Angelina looked out of place in that dress

Some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were impressed by Angelina's "princess" dress and how she played Cornhole in the same long gown. However, many fans were disappointed by the look and felt she looked "out of place"

What happened on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion part 1?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"The Jersey Shore Family is back to break down another epic vacation. The shoremates break down all the big moments from this season and Angelina unexpectedly sounds off on her roommates. We love reunions this time of year!"

In the episode, Mike finally acknowledged Angelina's attempts to make him win the Cornhole game and thanked her for the same. The cast also made fun of him for not being able to keep her baby's gender a secret. Snooki redeemed herself as a wine business owner by guessing all of the brands with her eyes closed.

In the season, she was unable to guess even one correctly. The producers pranked Deena with a scare mask as she jumped off the couch. Deena revealed in the episodes that she gets scared easily and even said that she felt a "bad" ghost's presence in her rental house.

Angelina confessed that she still believes Vinny behaves differently in front of her when no one is around them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion part 2 will air on MTV next Thursday, May 18 at 8 pm ET.

