"WHAT in TARNATION"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans divided over Angelina's reunion dress

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified May 12, 2023 04:11 GMT
Fans feel Angelina looks out of the place in her long gown (Image via JustinaMusic/ Twitter)
The first part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion aired on MTV this Thursday, May 11, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the cast seeing some snippets of the episodes and talk about the places they visited during the season. The crew also pranked Deena with a scare mask and talked about the quick engagement of Angelina and Vinny Tortorella.

Everyone kept it cool in simple outfits. Jenni wore an adorable strapless black dress with gloves while Deena was seen in a black mini-dress with colorful sequins at the bottom. Snooki looked cute in a leopard print dress with black netted sleeves.

Meanwhile, all the men also wore simple T-shirts and most funny of all, Paul D, who joined the reunion on video call, was given fake legs by putting the screen on a chair.

However, Angelina looked the most different with a blue high-slit gown and a tiara. Her velvet one-shoulder dress was floor length and she decided to add gloves to the look, wearing a watch over them. Angelina paired the dress with white sparkly heels.

This did not impress some of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans as they were not expecting such a dramatic "Real Housewives Reunion" dress on an MTV show.

WHAT in TARNATION is Angelina wearing? Someone tell her it isn’t a RealHousewives Reunion. Angelina needs 2take some fashion advice: Before u go out,look 👀in the mirror &take 1 thing off.🫣🥴NOT EVERYTHING.#JSFamilyVacation #JSFamilyVacationReunion #JSFamilyVacation

Some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans think Angelina looked out of place in that dress

Some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were impressed by Angelina's "princess" dress and how she played Cornhole in the same long gown. However, many fans were disappointed by the look and felt she looked "out of place"

Angelina needs to lay off whatever she is doing to her face 😬. Jenny as well. #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation#JSFamilyVacation
Best dressed by far @angelinamtvjs #JSFamilyVacation
Angelina is dressed like a princess. #JSFamilyVacation
@angelinamtvjs Hi Angelina! I love your whole outfit you wore for the reunion. You look like a goddess. #JSFamilyVacation
What's up with the gloves Angelina n Jenni are wearing?Kinda looks out of place for a reunion!!#JSFamilyVacation
@UncleSAMurai @angelinamtvjs No contest Angelina. She by far did. #JSFamilyVacation
@angelinamtvjs Your outfit tonight looks so beautiful. You look like Staten Island’s Cinderella. 🥰😍💙✨ #JSFamilyVacation
What the hell is Angelina wearing she needs to GOOOOO but i feel bad the other Vinny looks like her ex hubby chris #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/KjWeNvuzF4
@angelinamtvjs Slayed corn hole in her fancy dress 👗 💁🏽‍♀️💃🏽👸🏽 #JSFamilyVacation #reunion @MTV

What happened on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion part 1?

[email protected], are you OKAY? 😭 #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/mbOnCeLqrY

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"The Jersey Shore Family is back to break down another epic vacation. The shoremates break down all the big moments from this season and Angelina unexpectedly sounds off on her roommates. We love reunions this time of year!"

In the episode, Mike finally acknowledged Angelina's attempts to make him win the Cornhole game and thanked her for the same. The cast also made fun of him for not being able to keep her baby's gender a secret. Snooki redeemed herself as a wine business owner by guessing all of the brands with her eyes closed.

In the season, she was unable to guess even one correctly. The producers pranked Deena with a scare mask as she jumped off the couch. Deena revealed in the episodes that she gets scared easily and even said that she felt a "bad" ghost's presence in her rental house.

Angelina confessed that she still believes Vinny behaves differently in front of her when no one is around them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion part 2 will air on MTV next Thursday, May 18 at 8 pm ET.

