"They did have an agreement"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Angelina as she plays "victim" after Mike's Twitter drama

The final part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion aired on MTV on Thursday, May 18, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Mike and Angelina opened up about their Twitter fight, where the former had called Angelina a "felon" for throwing wine at a castmate. It was later revealed that Angelina herself had asked him to "tweet crazy" about her to get more traction on social media. However, Angelina felt that Mike crossed a line by mentioning that she committed an assault crime and was a "felon."

In the reunion, Mike labeled their fight as a "miscommunication" and said that he would have deleted the tweet if Angelina asked him to do so, which was also mentioned in their text messages. Mike had assured Angelina that he would delete any tweet she did not want to be published on social media but the latter had told him that she was "not like other girls" and could take on the heat.

Even the other girls sided with Mike, and Jenni even confessed that she "shredded" Mike for his tweets, before learning the truth about the whole situation. Jenni said that she felt "stupid" after the confrontation and Deena asked Angelina to "handle" the fight if she was "not like us."

Mike and Angelina revealed that they are in a "fairly good position" now after the whole drama. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans, however, could not get over the fight and slammed Angelina for not simply asking Mike to take off the tweet.

That's Sowdev™️ @Thatssowdev bc it's clear they did have an agreement. It's clear she got mad when he struck a nerve and she felt he took it too far. She could have told him to take it down tho she just reacted like Ang does

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans call out Angelina for acting like a "victim"

Even though the two are now in a better place, Mike could not stop himself from throwing shade at Angelina. He said that she was one of those people who "rob you and then help you look for that s**t." He also joked that Angelina will "stab you and then ask you why you are bleeding."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans agreed with Mike and slammed Angelina for acting like a "victim" after creating drama herself.

Jenna @Jenna60486430 Lol What other f***ing would Angelina text Mike and bring a problem about it ON THE SHOW for EPISODES?? The b**** is lying. #JSFamilyVacation Lol What other f***ing would Angelina text Mike and bring a problem about it ON THE SHOW for EPISODES?? The b**** is lying. #JSFamilyVacation

Season 2-fights verbally/physically w/everyone in the house, leaves early.

"Do a mean speech at my wedding, I can handle it"

"Tweet mean things about me, I can handle it"

See a pattern here?

Always the victim. Angelina sucks.

#JSFamilyVacation Season 1- leaves after a few ep.Season 2-fights verbally/physically w/everyone in the house, leaves early."Do a mean speech at my wedding, I can handle it""Tweet mean things about me, I can handle it"See a pattern here?Always the victim. Angelina sucks. Season 1- leaves after a few ep.Season 2-fights verbally/physically w/everyone in the house, leaves early. "Do a mean speech at my wedding, I can handle it""Tweet mean things about me, I can handle it"See a pattern here?Always the victim. Angelina sucks. #JSFamilyVacation

MS 116 @Mngh116 This may be an unpopular opinion but I can’t stand Angelina. She loves getting to play the victim but it’s getting old. I keep trying to give her the benefit but it’s always the same #JSFamilyVacation This may be an unpopular opinion but I can’t stand Angelina. She loves getting to play the victim but it’s getting old. I keep trying to give her the benefit but it’s always the same #JSFamilyVacation

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 I just feel like Angelina plays a constant victim role. She puts herself in that position often. #JSFamilyVacation I just feel like Angelina plays a constant victim role. She puts herself in that position often. #JSFamilyVacation

Is Angelina creating drama for no reason? (Image via jerseyshore/ Instagram)

Angelina did not tell her friends about her chat with Mike

In one of the previous seasons, Angelina had thrown wine at Nikki Hall and Mike called it a "felony" after fact-checking the same. Angelina created a scene in front of her friends about the same but did not tell them that she had asked Mike to "tweet crazy" against her.

Her friends were shocked by this revelation and wondered why Angelina was pretending to be a victim. Mike had even asked her in texts if there was something he should refrain from saying but Angelina did not ask him not to mention any legal charges.

MTV has confirmed that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will soon return for its 7th season.

