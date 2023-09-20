"My heart is full of love": Are Kaycee Clark and Nany González from The Challenge engaged? Details explored

Kaycee Clark and Nany González from The Challenge are taking the next step in their relationship. The stars met while filming the Challenge: Total Madness (2020). On Sunday, the couple shared an Instagram video, showing fans a glimpse of their engagement, which took place in Thailand's Phi Phi Islands.

In addition to this video, Nany González shared the following caption:

“From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special. Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle.”

Nany González further added:

“Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way. PS: bet no one saw that ending coming…”

In response to the post, Kaycee Clark commented, “My forever lady. I love you so much.”

The video showed the couple walking on sand and dancing together near the ocean. Towards the end, Nany González gets down on one knee and asks Kaycee Clark to marry her.

Taking a look at Kaycee Clark and Nany González's relationship timeline

On August 3, 2023, the couple celebrated two years of being together. For the occasion, Nany González posted a picture of Kaycee Clark kissing her. The caption to the post read as follows:

“Happy Anniversary, baby girl. Our world has changed so much in two years but our love for each other has not. Let’s continue growing, learning and exploring this beautiful life together. I love you so much, angel.”

In 2020, the couple met for the first time when they competed in The Challenge: Total Madness. The pair also appeared on shows such as The Challenge: Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies in the following months.

During an interview with E! News in 2021, Nany González revealed the following about her relationship with Kaycee Clark:

"We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us. I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."

In response to this, Kaycee Clark spoke about the things she loves in Nany:

"I love how caring and real Nany is. She is not afraid to express herself, which I respect so much. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me every day."

Kaycee Clark is 35 years old and hails from San Diego, California. She has appeared on shows like Big Brother 20, Spies, Lies & Allies, Total Madness, Double Agents, Ride or Dies, and World Championship.

Nany González, who is 34 years old and is a native of Jamestown, New York, has appeared on shows like The Real World: Las Vegas, Free Agents, Double Agents, Spies, Lies & Allies, Ride or Dies, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, and Total Madness.

MTV will premiere the latest season of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion on Wednesday, October 25.