Which MTV Legends are set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2? Details explored

The Challenge USA is set to return with a brand new season next week. The upcoming season will feature a total of 24 contestants, six of whom will be MTV veterans who have previously left a mark on the franchise with their exceptional performances.

These six vets will go up against reality television personalities who previously appeared on CBS reality shows such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor.

Tune in on Thursday, August 10, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS.

Meet the six MTV vets set to compete on The Challenge USA season 2

Amanda Garcia

Amanda Garcia first appeared in Are You the One?, a dating show on MTV that puts singles together in "paradise" as they try and find a compatible partner. The vet then made her way to competitive series and has competed in Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, Spies, Lies & Allies, and is now set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2.

Cory Wharton

The upcoming season 2 cast member first appeared in Real World's Ex-Plosion. After his first reality show, he joined The Challenge franchise and has previously appeared in Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness, Double Agents, Rivals III, Dirty 30, Champs vs. Stars, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Spies, Lies & Allies.

Cory is currently a part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 alongside his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, and their daughter Ryder. The cast member recently welcomed a daughter named Maya, who he shares with Taylor Selfridge.

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Johnny Bananas first appeared on The Real World: Key West. He is one of the most celebrated personalities of The Challenge franchise with seven wins under his belt.

He won The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rival III, Champs vs. Stars, and Total Madness. He also appeared on The Inferno 3, Rivals II, Ride or Dies, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasions of the Champions, Champs vs. Pros, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, War of the World 1 & 2, and World Championship.

He is now ready to compete in The Challenge USA season 2.

Jonna Mannion

The television personality first appeared on MTV on The Real World Cancun and joined the competitive series after that. She is a two-time champion who won All Stars 2 and 3. She further competed in Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, and World Championship.

Tori Deal

Victoria Dehel, famously known as Tori Deal, first appeared on the dating show, Are You The One? season 4, followed by her time on Are You the One? Second Chances.

Her The Challenge history includes winning Ride or Dies (season 38), being a finalist in Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, Spies, Lies & Allies, and World Championship. She also competed in Champs vs. Stars 1 & 2, Final Reckoning, Total Madness, Double Agents, and is now set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2.

Wes Bergmann

Fans first became familiar with Wes during The Real World: Austin and is a three-time champion of The Challenge franchise as he won The Duel and Rivals II, and All Stars season 3.

He further competed in Fresh Meat, Rivals, Champs vs. Pros 1 & 2, Wars of the Worlds, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Battle of the Exes 1 & 2, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars season 1, War of the Worlds season 2, Total Madness, Double Agents, and World Championship. He is now set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2.

