What happened between The Challenge: USA season 2 contestants Amanda Garcia and Tori Deal? Details explored

By Anshika Rai
Modified Jul 14, 2023 16:51 GMT
Tori Deal and Amanda Garcia
Tori Deal and Amanda Garcia (Image via Instagram/ @mtv_amanda/ @tori_deal)

The premiere of The Challenge: USA season 2 is still a few weeks away, but the cast members who will be featured in this season are making quite a stir. The Challenge: USA released the trailer and cast list for this season a few days ago. They later began to promote the show on their social media accounts.

Tori Deal put a clown image on Amanda Garcia's face when she shared a group photo of Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Mannion, Cory Wharton, and Amanda. After some time, the post was deleted. As a result, the post went viral on social media. Amanda Garcia, on the other hand, did not hold back and reacted to the situation. She posted a lot of tweets targeting Tori on Twitter:

“I didn’t realize that roided out monster was such a fan thanks for highlighting me in your post loser hahahahaha.”

In another tweet, Amanda Garcia said she was fine with being a clown rather than a "botched clout chaser". In addition to this, she mentioned that fans will discover who the real clown is by the end of The Challenge: USA season 2. However, Amanda Garcia did not stop there, as she made one more tweet mentioning:

“A ‘children’s author’ who doubles as a steroid injecting pr*stitute. UMMMM REWIND WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS FROM THIS MONSTER.”

Amanda Garcia again took to Twitter the next day and posted another tweet, this time mentioning:

“Lesson of the year pt 1: don’t throw stones when you live in a glass house b***h.”

The reaction of The Challenge: USA season 2 star Tori to Amanda's tweet

After Amanda Garcia's tweet on Tuesday, Tori Deal didn't hold back. On her Instagram account, Tori shared that accusing someone of doing "illegal" things is a crime; moreover, she mentioned involving a "lawyer" in the matter. As well as this, she called Amanda's tweets a “defamation of character.” Additionally, she described Amanda's actions as “libel.”

Before this, both stars appeared together on Challenge: Ride or Dies season 37, but they didn't get along during their time on the show. The news of them entering The Challenge: USA season 2 as a constant is making quite a splash.

The contestants featured in this season of The Challenge: USA are among the best contestants from other reality TV shows such as Big Brother, Survivor, and The Challenge.

This year, the show, The Challenge: USA, will feature the following contestants:

  1. Wes Bergmann
  2. Michaela Bradshaw
  3. Paulie Calafiore
  4. Cassidy Clark
  5. Luis Colon
  6. Tyler Crispen
  7. Tori Deal
  8. Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
  9. Michele Fitzgerald
  10. Amanda Garcia
  11. Dusty Harris
  12. Chanelle Howell
  13. Ameerah Jones
  14. Alyssa Lopez
  15. Jonna Stephens
  16. Josh Martinez
  17. Tiffany Mitchell
  18. Sebastian Noel
  19. Faysal Shafaat
  20. Alyssa Snider
  21. Monte Taylor
  22. Chris Underwood
  23. Cory Wharton
  24. Desi Williams

With a $250,000 cash prize on the line and the show's title at stake, the competition is bound to be fierce. The show will conclude with the title of season 2 being given to one man and one woman, who will then split the cash prize. Moreover, T.J. Lavin will host the show once again.

Besides this, he has also hosted shows such as The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge and made guest appearances on Talk Show, The Game Show, Ridiculousness, and MTV Cribs.

On August 10, CBS will broadcast the latest episode of The Challenge: USA season 2.

