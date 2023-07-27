"Praying"- Fans get emotional for Maya as she has an open heart surgery on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

This week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, episode 21 which aired on Wednesday, July 26, was quite emotional as 7-month-old Maya had her open heart surgery. As revealed by Cory and Taylor, the baby was diagonsed with tricuspid atresia when the latter was just 22 weeks pregnant.

In the episode, both Cory and Taylor kept on telling Maya that they loved her. Initially, she was only meant to stay in the hospital for 4 days, but due to some complications, she had to spend 9 days there.

Maya was kept unconscious throughout those days as she had fluid in her left lung, which could make breathing difficult.

She had low oxygen levels and Cory shared how it was tough to see his "little princess" on ventilator everyday. As revealed in an Instagram post, Maya was on ventialtor for 9 days after the surgery and is doing well now.

The cameras showcased Maya with a lot of tubes on her tiny body, and her worried parents multiple times.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans were worried for Maya and her parents throughout the episode as they realized how tough it would be on them.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans glad that Maya is feeling well now

Maya's elder sister Ryder constantly prayed for Ryder, even though she herself was sick at the time. Cory mentioned that he would not be able to handle two girls in the hospital, stating that it will affect his mental health. Ryder eventually got well and prayed that Maya would not have to go through any more surgeries.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt happy that Maya was alright now but was still worried in the episode.

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Being a parent brings you to the edge of so many things...

Your heart is now in someone else's little body ‍🩹

Glad Maya's surgery was successful

NextChapter

a. @pushingthirty_ #TeenMomNextChapter I know it already happened & Maya is doing amazing BUT DAMN watching the show and seeing it all unfold is just heartbreaking.

Taylor learnt about Maya's condition when she was 22-weeks pregnant

Cory and his girlfriend Taylor welcomed Maya on June 1, 2022. She was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia just days after her birth, just as suspected by the doctors.

Cory said that in the condition, “the heart's tricuspid valve does not develop” and that the valve is important for “pumping blood between the lungs and body."

Taylor revealed that Maya had another surgery at just 6-days-old and that she felt “very helpless in caring for my own child." After Maya went off the ventilator, Cory posted an story which read:

"I just wanna say thank you guys, sorry I haven't got all your messages. But trust me prayers were heard."

Maya is doing well now and Cory is also less anxious about her.

