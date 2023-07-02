Did Caleb Willingham ever get a weight loss surgery? Details explored as the 1000-Lb. Sisters star dies at 40

American reality television 1000-lb Sisters' star, Caleb Willingham, has died at the age of 40. On July 1, his estranged wife, Tammy Slaton took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with Willingham alongside a heartfelt note expressing her thoughts on the devastating news.

In the caption, Slaton called him her "sweet angel" and said that he will forever be missed and loved.

"Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Caleb Willingham's brother also confirmed the news of his demise on his Facebook handle by sharing an old picture of him. Calling Caleb his "biggest supporter," he wrote that the reality television star will be "forever loved and missed."

"I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home. R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys."

No, Caleb Willingham did not have a weight loss surgery

As per news outlet TV Shows Ace, Caleb Willingham did not have weight loss surgery. He reportedly fell off track in his weight loss journey and was not listening to his doctors' recommendations for the same.

Fans who follow Caleb on Facebook know there was no chance of him getting surgery before his untimely demise. Him falling off of his weight loss journey is why things between him and his estranged wife Tammy reportedly fell apart.

Although none of them ever confirmed the end of their relationship, it was reportedly due to Tammy leaving him because she did not want Caleb to drag her down while she was starting to see the outcome of her own weight-losing goal.

According to videos posted on his social media handles, Caleb Willingham struggled to walk a few steps before needing to sit down and relax. He also couldn't talk much and would go out of breath soon.

He also did not like appearing on reality television and did not pay heed to the negative comments he received because of it.

Brief outline of Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton's relationship

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham first crossed each other's paths in November 2021 after meeting at a rehab facility in Ohio where they underwent treatment for their weight loss and struggles related to obesity. Remarking on the initial days of her relationship, Slaton revealed how Caleb wooed her.

“When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair.”

The duo tied the knot in November 2022 after Tammy underwent gastric bypass surgery in the summer of that year.

While speaking to E! News in January 2023, Slaton said:

"It was the best day of our lives. There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come.”

She also remarked how she was in a better place physically and mentally after getting married to Caleb.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I’ve got a lot more energy. I’m living life to the fullest.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Tammy revealed that she and Caleb supported each other on their weight loss journey and talked to one another during their urges.

As of writing, no official cause of death has been revealed in Willingham's case.

