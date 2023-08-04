The Challenge USA season 2: Which Survivor alums are joining the show?

The Challenge USA is set to return with a brand new season on August 10. The intense competition that has aired several spin-offs over the year is set to expand its universe and include reality stars from CBS shows.

The contestants set to compete in the upcoming season of the show will include former contestants from The Challenge universe, along with alums of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Seven Survivor alums are set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The upcoming season of The Challenge USA is set to expand its universe and air on CBS, much like its previous installment, The Challenge: World Championship. The show will feature a total of 24 contestants, seven of which previously appeared on Survivor.

Check out this list of seven Survivor alums who will battle in this epic reality show.

1) Michaela Bradshaw

Survivor season 42 contestant set to compete in the upcoming CBS show (Image via Instagram/@themichaelab)

Michaela Bradshaw, The Challenge USA season 2 contestant, first appeared on Survivor during Millennials Vs. Gen X and later on Game Changers. During her first appearance on the CBS show, she was known as a strong competitor with a "sassy and often harsh personality."

2) Cassidy Clark

Cassidy Clark was placed second in the season 43 of Survivor. She was a part of two alliances Coco, and Ride or Die, and had a total of six challenge wins. She is originally from Austin, Texas, and is a designer.

3) Michele Fitzgerald

The Survivor alum previously appeared on Winners at War and was the winner of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, also known as Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty. She later appeared in two The Challenge seasons including Spies, Lies, and Allies, and Ride or Dies.

4) Chanelle Howell

Chanelle Howell, upcoming The Challenge USA season 2 contestant, was originally on Survivor season 42. During her time on the show, she was initially a part of Vati tribe followed by being a part of Kula Kula and finished 11th on the show.

5) Sebastian Noel

Sebastian Noel was a part of Ghost Island, which aired in 2018. For the majority of the time, he blended with the majority of the cast and played it safe. However, when the final eight remained, he aligned with the male cast. During his time on the show, he was part of four tribes including Naviti, Malolo, Yanua, and Lavita, and placed sixth in the competition. This is not Sebastian's first time on The Challenge USA as he previously competed in season 1 and was a part of the Blue Team.

6) Chris Underwood

Chris is the sole survivor who competed in Edge of Extinction. However, his time on the show wasn't completely trouble-free. He is the only cast member in the franchise to have won his season after being voted out before. He was voted on on Day 8 and won the second re-entry duel on Day 35.

7) Desi Williams

Desi competed on Survivor during Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. During her time on the show, she was a part of the Soko tribe, before joining the Levu tribe followed by the Solewa tribe. She is originally from Peachtree City, Georgia, and is a physical therapist.

The Challenge USA season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 10, at 10 pm ET on CBS.