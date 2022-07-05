How can players win money on The Challenge: USA Season 1? CBS show’s format and rules explained

The Challenge: USA Season 1 is just around the corner and viewers are excited to see their favorite reality stars from Love Island, Survivor and Big Brother compete for the grand prize and global championship.

The show will air on July 6, 2022, at 9.30 PM EST on CBS with renowned BMX rider TJ Lavin as the host. In the preview clip, he was seen explaining the format and rules to the 28 contestants. With that being said, read on to learn how players can win the competition.

The Challenge: USA format and rules explained

In the preview clip of The Challenge: USA, TJ Lavin welcomed the players from different reality shows “who really know how to play the game” by quipping:

“That’s the challenge. We’re built different here. You’ll be faced with challenges and eliminations that are harder than anything you’ve done before.”

He then explains the rules to the contestants by first announcing the cash prize. The winner of the show will earn the gargantuan $500,000 grand prize at the end.

Lavin stated that each player will receive “a little seed money in their personal challenge account” but that will not be sufficient to reach the final challenge. To qualify for the final, they will need at least $5,000 in their accounts for which they have to either win a challenge or an elimination.

Before leaving the players to mingle with each other, Lavin announced that the winner of the show will also gain a "spot in the first-ever international and global Challenge tournament" that will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

He also quipped that contestants might have played difficult matches on previous reality shows, but the challenges here are of a different level. The synopsis of the game show reads:

"Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward.”

Further adding:

“In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever."

About The Challenge: USA

The Challenge: USA will feature reality titans from the CBS universe battling it out for the first time. The winners will advance to The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

The show is similar to MTV’s longest-running reality series, The Challenge, which premiered on June 1, 1998. The debut show was originally titled Road Rules: All Stars and was renamed Real World/Road Rules Challenge for the second season. By season 19, the show was simply named The Challenge.

Tune in on Wednesday on CBS at 9.30 PM ET/PT to watch the reality stars clash on The Challenge: USA. The show will premiere in the US with a special 90-minute episode. The remaining episodes will air live on the following Wednesdays at 9.00 PM ET/PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far