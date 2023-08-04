What is Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s net worth? MTV Legend set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

There will be a new season of The Challenge USA on television very soon. On CBS, the upcoming season will premiere on August 10, 2023, with 24 cast members, some of whom have already appeared on previous shows like The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor.

In addition to competing for the season 2 title, the contestants can win $250,000 cash. In addition, T.J. Lavin, who previously hosted The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge, will host The Challenge USA season 2.

The Challenge USA will feature John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio as a contestant. Based on the reports published by Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth has reached $200 thousand after appearing in several shows throughout his career.

Who is The Challenge USA season 2 contestant John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio?

The 41-year-old John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio is originally from Fullerton, California. He has appeared in several shows, including The Real World: Key West, The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars 1, and Total Madness.

Aside from that, he has also appeared in shows like The Inferno 3, Rivals II, Ride or Dies, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Pros, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, World Championship, and now in The Challenge USA season 2.

His competitive nature has been apparent on all of the shows he's appeared on, so the competition in The Challenge USA season 2 will be fierce. The total number of followers on his Instagram account is 872K. As well as having over 20k subscribers on his YouTube channel, John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio has mentioned:

“From Reality TV to Television host, I've compiled a list of episodes doing what I love to do! whether it's discovering new recipes, or traveling to exotic destinations this channel has it all! So sit back, relax, and go Bananas!”

Along with John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio, other cast members participating in this season include:

Wes Bergmann Michaela Bradshaw Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Dusty Harris Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Faysal Shafaat Alyssa Snider Monte Taylor Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

Furthermore, Paulie Calafiore recently revealed a few details about the show's upcoming season. According to him:

“Ultimately, I went into this season with the mindset of like, ‘There’s always two wolves that everybody has within themselves, and you can choose to feed one or the other.’ So, I chose to feed the one that was peaceful."

Additionally, he added:

"Not to say that the not peaceful one wasn’t chirping in my ear, being like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you doing?’ I really had to keep my eye on the prize this season. There was a constant feeling of, ‘Conversations are happening and I’m not a part of it.’ Throughout the house, everybody was on edge.”

Fans can tune in to CBS on August 10 at 10 p.m. ET to catch the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2.