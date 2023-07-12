Which reality stars are set to compete in The Challenge: USA season 2? Cast Announced

CBS has just announced the highly anticipated cast of The Challenge: USA season 2, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Building on the success of last year's inaugural season, this new installment brings together a diverse group including newbies and some familiar faces from MTV's long-running franchise.

The Challenge: USA season 2 will have a mix of contestants from different reality shows and networks promising an amalgamation of intense drama, entertainment, and battle.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, CBS announced this comeback is going to include some of the biggest names in the history of Challenge.

The Challenge: USA season 2 cast will have stars from Survivor to Big Brother

The Challenge: USA is gearing up to premiere on August 10, 2023, and building on season 2, CBS recently announced the cast list starring some of the biggest challengers in the realm of reality TV. With a staggering prize of $500,000 on the line, the stage is set for intense competition, strategic gameplay, and gripping drama.

The 24 competitors chosen for The Challenge: USA season 2 represent a mix of contestants from the popular CBS reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and veterans from MTV's The Challenge. While some are returning after participating in the first season, the majority of them are new to the show but not new to the world of reality TV.

In fact, eleven of them have previously appeared on MTV, either as the starting of their careers on the network or transitioning from other shows. This unique blend of contestants from different networks adds an exciting twist to the upcoming season, as they bring their own styles, strategies, and fan bases to the competition.

From the recently released cast photo, it's clear that the contestants are divided into three teams of eight from the very beginning, setting the stage for epic battles, intense rivalries, and strategic maneuvering.

The returning MTV veterans competing in The Challenge: USA season 2 are none other than Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Stephens (formerly Mannion), and Tori Deal.

These fan-favorite and title-winning contestants have left their mark on the franchise and are ready to cement their legacies in the upcoming season. Joining them are Amanda Garcia and Cory Wharton, two veterans who have also made names for themselves through their previous appearances on The Challenge.

The CBS reality stars joining the lineup include familiar faces from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. Notably, some of them have even participated in previous seasons of The Challenge. This includes Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Michaela Bradshaw, and Desi Williams.

Here's a complete season 2 cast list:

Wes Bergmann: The Challenge season 3

Michaela Bradshaw: Survivor season 33

Paulie Calafiore: Big Brother season 18

Cassidy Clark: Survivor season 43

Luis Colon: The Amazing Race season 34

Tyler Crispen: Big Brother season 22

Tori Deal: The Challenge season 38

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio: The Challenge season 38

Michele Fitzgerald: Survivor season 32

Amanda Garcia: The Challenge season 37

Dusty Harris: The Amazing Race season 33

Chanelle Howell: Survivor season 42

Ameerah Jones: Big Brother season 24

Alyssa Lopez: Big Brother season 23

Jonna Stephens (formerly Mannion): The Challenge season 3

Josh Martinez: Big Brother season 19

Tiffany Mitchell: Big Brother season 23

Sebastian Noel: Survivor season 36

Faysal Shafaat: Big Brother season 20

Alyssa Snider: Big Brother season 24

Monte Taylor: Big Brother season 24

Chris Underwood: Survivor season 38

Cory Wharton: The Challenge season 8

Desi Williams: Survivor season 35

Fans of the show will get to see the contestants battle it out in the stunning backdrop of Croatia. Tune in to catch the two-part premiere of The Challenge: USA season 2, airing on Thursday, August 10 at 10 pm ET.

