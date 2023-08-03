CBS' Big Brother: Complete list of all the winners

Big Brother has been on the air for the last 23 years and still receives very high ratings from the viewers. In each season, contestants live together in a house, without any interference from the external world, and eliminate one of the housemates every week.

Each contestant tries to form alliances and perform well in challenges until they are the last man/ woman standing, The winner also takes home a huge sum of prize money and bragging rights.

List of winners of Big Brother from season 1 to 24

Season 1: Actor Eddie McGee, who has worked in films like The Human Race and God’s Pocket.

Season 2: American dermatologist and reality TV personality Will Kirby who has worked in The Doctors and Dr. 90210.

Season 3: Lisa Donahue, the first female winner, used to be an actress and now works as a photographer.

Season 4: Jun Song, the first Asian winner, currently works in the software industry and since winning Big Brother in 2004, she welcomed a son Noah with ex-husband Davy Goethals.

Season 5: Drew Daniel won the popular CBS show in 2004 and has kept a very low profile since then, working as a lawyer.

Season 6: Maggie Ausburn has also kept a low profile since winning the show in 2005 and she is a mother of twins.

Season 7: Actor Mike “Boogie” Malin was also the winner of Big Brother: All-Stars and since then he has had some minor roles in films such as Monk.

Season 8: Dick “Evel Dick” Donato hosts a digital Big Brother recap show titled Dick at Night. He abruptly left in season 13 after he was notified that he was HIV positive.

Season 9: Adam Jasinski is an author, public speaker, and professional consultant. He published a book in 2017 My Kid’s on Drugs, Now What?

Season 10: Dan Gheesling, who won the show in 2008 and was the runner-up of season 14, owns various gaming channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Season 11: Actress Jordan Lloyd is the co-host of a real estate TV series with her husband Jeff Schroeder, with whom she has 2 sons.

Season 12: Hayden Moss participated in Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013, 3 years after winning Big Brother, and created a lot of chaos there but it is unknown what he is doing now.

Season 13: Rachel Reilly was also a part of show in season 12, where she met her husband Brendon Villegas, and has competed in many reality TV shows like The Amazing Race and Snake in the Grass since then.

Season 14: Ian Terry graduated from Tulane University after winning the show in 2012 and currently works as a consulting analyst.

Season 15: Andy Herren was the first openly gay contestant on the show and taught classes about reality TV at Columbia College in Chicago after that.

Season 16- Derrick Levasseur is a retired police sergeant who worked on Investigation Discovery’s Breaking Homicide.

Season 17- Steve Moses graduated from the State University of New York after winning the popular CBS show and currently works at the Oasis Senior Advisors in Florida.

Season 18- Nicole Franzel is a nurse who hosted a podcast with her mother and husband Victor Arroyo, whom she met in the show.

Season 19- Josh Martinez competed on various seasons of The Challenge since 2019 and often made guest appearances on reality TV shows.

Season 20- Kaycee Clark also entered the MTV world after Big Brother and competed on various seasons of The Challenge.

Season 21- Jackson Michie is a social media influencer and he broke up with Holly Allen, the runner-up of his season in 2020.

Season 22- Cody Calafiore also won All-Stars in 2020 and currently hosts a podcast with Derrick Levasseur called The Winner's Circle.

Season 23- Xavier Prather was the show’s first-ever black winner and he also competed on MTV’s The Challenge.

Season 24- Taylor Hale is a personal stylist and a reality TV star, who broke up with Joseph Abdin, her co-star, in April 2023.

Fans can now watch Big Brother season 25 every Wednesday on CBS at 8 pm ET.