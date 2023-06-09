Big Brother season 24 winner, Taylor Hale, teased on her social media on Monday, June 5, that she is planning on making a comeback to the competitive show. Big Brother season 25 is set to premiere in August, which is when fans will finally learn if this is true or not.

Taylor Hale has had the Big Brother fandom rooting for her ever since she emerged victorious in the season 24 finale on September 25, 2022. Now, with her recent announcement via a tweet on Monday, June 5, 2023, Taylor Hale has, once again, stirred up excitement among her devoted fans. In fact, one fan wrote:

"Fine. You'll win @CBSBigBrother again."

Fans' reaction to Taylor Hale teaser (Image via @CookoutFtLOs/Twitter)

Taylor Hale also starred in The Bold and The Beautiful

After winning Big Brother season 24, Taylor Hale hasn't stopped. The former pageant queen appeared on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Not only that, she even secured a paid partnership with Lay's Chip, thanks to her becoming a meme on the show as she snacked on the popular bag of chips.

Apart from being in front of the camera, Taylor has been seen traveling around Greece and enjoying her time off-screen after the finale wrap of Big Brother season 24. As seen on her Instagram profile, she has recently attended F1 Miami Grand Prix. Soon after, she headed for the company Virgin's brand new ship launch, The Resilient Lady, for their first voyage through Greece and Turkey. Taylor's endorsements, breathtaking landscapes, and indulging in the finest cuisine have undoubtedly filled her days.

During Big Brother season 24, Taylor formed a relationship with fellow player, Joseph Abdin. She revealed to Distractify that they were in love at one point but not anymore. However, since they broke up, the former lovebirds remain "extremely close today." Taylor still calls Joseph her best friend.

Additionally, Taylor keeps in touch with several other cast members from her season. The participants created lasting bonds beyond the confines of the Big Brother house.

Taylor Hale not only teased her return but also talked about potentially starring in other reality shows

Big Brother is a game that revolves around strategic gameplay, where social dynamics play a crucial role. In Taylor's case, her exceptional social game propelled her to a $750,000 victory and earned her the title of America's Favorite Houseguest. She became an inspiration to viewers and players alike, potentially leaving a lasting impact on the game's trajectory.

In addition to Big Brother, Taylor's fans also inquired whether she would consider participating in Peacock's BB-esque themed show, The Traitors, to which she responded:

"In a heartbeat."

However, if the fans were hoping to see Taylor compete in a different type of competition show, such as The Challenge, they might be disappointed. Although previous seasons of the MTV series have featured former Big Brother contestants, Taylor maintains that competing against Challenge legends is not her cup of tea. She tweeted:

"I know my strenths and weaknesses - that show is not for me. I'd do well in hall brawl, pole wrestle, and trivia, though."

She explained further:

"I'd do well with swimming and heights too, but I can't run even a single mile. Lemme tell y'all how it would go. I'd be incredibly unenthusiastic about being there, do well in challenges and win maybe 2-3 dailies."

Taylor Hale @TheTayMack



Lemme tell y’all how it would go. I’d be incredibly unenthusiastic about being there, do well in challenges and win maybe 2-3 dailies Drè ⚡️ @taurusdre @TheTayMack So it’s the swimming, heights and eating challenges that’s not for you? @TheTayMack So it’s the swimming, heights and eating challenges that’s not for you? I’d do well with swimming and heights too, but I can’t run even a single mile.Lemme tell y’all how it would go. I’d be incredibly unenthusiastic about being there, do well in challenges and win maybe 2-3 dailies twitter.com/taurusdre/stat… I’d do well with swimming and heights too, but I can’t run even a single mile. Lemme tell y’all how it would go. I’d be incredibly unenthusiastic about being there, do well in challenges and win maybe 2-3 dailies twitter.com/taurusdre/stat…

She was also asked by her fans about her potential appearance on The Amazing Race or any other BB show, and who she would pair up with. She replied:

"Tiff & X would be fun to see pair up. Jaysar, Chris & Bay, Danielle & Jason, DX & Claire, Brock & Scheana (VPR), Ciara & Mya (Summer House), Dale & Galey

"If he isn't my partner - Michael & Brittany!"

Taylor Hale @TheTayMack



If he isn’t my partner - Michael & Brittany! Turner Hill @TurnerHill4231 @TheTayMack Ayyy! Ok so you on the amazing race. Who would you want to compete AGAINST. (From BB or any show) @TheTayMack Ayyy! Ok so you on the amazing race. Who would you want to compete AGAINST. (From BB or any show) Tiff & X would be fun to see pair up, Jaysar, Chris & Bay, Danielle & Jason, DX & Claire, Brock & Scheana (VPR), Ciara & Mya (Summer House), Dale & GaleyIf he isn’t my partner - Michael & Brittany! twitter.com/TurnerHill4231… Tiff & X would be fun to see pair up, Jaysar, Chris & Bay, Danielle & Jason, DX & Claire, Brock & Scheana (VPR), Ciara & Mya (Summer House), Dale & Galey If he isn’t my partner - Michael & Brittany! twitter.com/TurnerHill4231…

In her recent tweet, she further solidified the teaser by retweeting a picture of her with her co-stars, Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha.

Hopefully, Big Brother fans will soon get to know how much weight the comeback teaser carries. Until then, watch the Big Brother season 24 finale on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes