RHOA season 15 reunion pt. 1: Major revelations and bombshells

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) ended with many confessions from the cast. Continuing the trend, during the recent reunion part 1 of season 15, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Courtney R. Rhodes, and Monyetta Shaw-Carter cleared some air and made new headlines.

On September 3, 2023, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1 premiered. As part of this episode, Drew spoke about her role in The Pass, which is a movie produced by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. Regarding the experience of filming the movie, Drew expressed her satisfaction with her work, pointing out that it took 10 days for the film to be completed.

According to Drew:

“When the offer came in, my agent passed. But Todd called me and we had a conversation and I said, 'You know what, because of the bigger purpose and you're just starting out, I'm gonna do it.' And I don't know why that's not understood or appreciated."

In addition to this, RHOA cast member Drew addressed many questions regarding her divorce from Ralph Pittman. While she doesn't directly answer whether her relationship with Ralph will "mend" or not, Kenya Moore, Sanya, and Marlo Hampton believe that things are going to get better between them.

In March 2023, Drew and Ralph announced their divorce, with Drew mentioning that there were many things about her marriage that she was uncomfortable with and eventually decided to end it.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 Reunion: Shereé Whitfield talks about her new look

This week's episode of RHOA season 15 featured Andy asking Sheree about her new look, to which she responded:

"I feel refreshed...I was having an issue with breathing. So while they were going to do [surgery to fix] that, I'm like, 'Give me a little tweak on my nose.'"

Additionally, Shereé Whitfield was also seen at the end of the episode saying that she had “fillers removed." Marlo Hampton further elaborated on how she had liposuction done. She said, "Just lipo. I've had it three times." According to Mayo Clinic reports, liposuction is defined as:

“Liposuction is a type of surgery. It uses suction to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the stomach, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms, or neck. Liposuction also shapes these areas. That process is called contouring. Other names for liposuction include lipoplasty and body contouring.”

Furthermore, Marlo expressed her views on Scotley Innis and where she stands with him. In season 15 of the show, Marlo Hampton was seen going on dates with him, and during the reunion episode, she revealed that she is "dating and having fun" with him.

Additionally, Sheree's relationship status with Martell Holt was revealed in the show's reunion episode. As she mentioned:

“When he’s with me, we have the most amazing time. He’s very respectful, but I pulled back a little bit because I’m always getting caught up in his mess. We still talk. We still hang out. I really, really liked him a lot, but I like me more.”

Their relationship was first reported in July 2022, but due to some differences, they decided to separate.

On Sunday, September 10, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 2 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. On the other hand, fans can watch the newest episode the following day on Peacock.