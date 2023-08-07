"Mean girl": RHOA star Marlo Hampton dishes on Kenya Moore during her appearance on WWHL

Marlo Hampton recently appeared on WWHL to discuss various trending topics regarding season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As part of the conversation, Marlo Hampton shared her perspective on Kenya Moore and Courtney Rhodes' feud:

"She's tired of Kenya and she's (Kenya) a mean girl," Hampton said.

This follows the recent episodes of the show's season 15 in which Kenya and Courtney got into a big feud during their Portugal trip. Moreover, Kenya mentioned in season 15 episode 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta that Courtney is a "Pinocchio" and that she is "puppeteered" by Marlo.

There have been several instances on the show where both cast members have trash-talked each other. In an interview with Distractify in June, Courtney Rhodes discussed Kenya Moore and the ongoing feud. According to her:

“Kenya’s delusional, period point blank. Kenya has really deep issues to work out. And when you meet somebody like that, they just need to be [in] every moment and [have] all the energy and attention in a room has to focus around them. I recognize what it is, and I'm going to let her have that, there's really nothing.”

Furthermore, Courtney mentioned the following:

“I feel more empathy for Kenya than anything else, just because she's just a very unhappy person inside herself. So I'm not going even to entertain anything that she says.”

Marlo Hampton spoke about Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield's romance

As part of her WWHL interview, Marlo Hampton discussed the romance between Martell Holt and Shereé Whitfield. This couple made quite a splash during season 15 of the show. Andy asked Marlo Hampton if she thinks Holt and Shereé are a good match, to which Marlo Hampton replied:

“We don't even care, they're a good match because they love being together and they love having s*x together and they look together.”

The couple's relationship has been quite in the news, especially because of Holt's past. Previously, he was married to Melody Holt, and the couple decided to separate in 2020.

Nickiswift reported that Holt was cheating on Melody with a woman named Arionne Curry. Melody shared the following during the season 5 reunion of Love & Marriage: Huntsville,

"I was like, 'He hasn't changed at all or grown up. He's figuring out how to do it better. He's figuring out how to be deceptive better.' And that's when I made the decision to leave.”

Additionally, during his appearance on the CheMinistry Rejection Panel in 2022, Martell Holt admitted that he did cheat on his wife. He shared the following:

"The first time I met the particular person, it was the night my ex-wife was supposed to go with me to a barbecue. We got into it that night; she was on the computer, in the bed. And she made this statement to me. We got into it. She said, 'Go out there and find you a girlfriend. It was wrong for me to step out. I take that accountability.”

During an interview with a publication in July 2022, Sheree revealed how she met Holt through a mutual friend, which led to their relationship. Because of Holt's past relationship drama, there has still been speculation as to whether he is loyal.

Additionally, Bravo will air the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 on August 13, 2023.