“Slow”: LAMH star Melody Shari claps back at Arionne Curry for claiming she possesses an intimate video of the reality star

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (LAMH) star Melody Shari has been on the receiving end of Arionne Curry’s hate for a while now. Martell Holt, Melody's ex-husband was having an affair with Arionne, who recently took to social media to make some claims about Melody Shari and Martell Holt. Arionne claimed that she was in possession of an intimate video of Melody and Martell.

While Melody usually takes the high road, she recently decided that she had had enough and took to Instagram to clap back at "the other woman." Melody Shari went Live on Instagram on July 3, 2023, to address the issue at hand and asked Arionne to "pull up."

In the video, Melody seemed to address Curry and went on to question the latter's morals and integrity before asking her why she still had the video. The LAMH star also said that she understood why Curry was able to be Martell's "side chick" for a long time and attributed that to Curry being "slow."

LAMH star Melody Shari explains her Instagram rant against Arionne Curry

As mentioned earlier, LAMH star Melody Shari took to Instagram to clap back at Arionne Curry, her former husband Martell's former girlfriend with whom, he cheated on Shari.

The live segment was in response to Arionne claiming to be in possession of an intimate video of the former reality couple. Arionne went on to claim that she was asked to leak the tape by Martell and added that while she saw the tape, she was not willing to release it.

During her rant, the LAMH cast member got candid about her feelings about Curry, who she often refers to as “bird”. During the live interaction, she first slammed the ex-girlfriend for commenting on her body and asked her to come up with things that have a little more substance.

Melody then called her out for talking about the former filing for bankruptcy and noted that Martell was the one who did it first. She noted that she didn't want to get stuck taking care of everything. Melody also slammed Curry for discussing the alleged s*x tape in a YouTube video and wondered why she still had it.

She added that if her man had shown her someone else's intimate video, she would have questioned him about it and if she still wanted the other woman. As mentioned earlier, the LAHM star repeatedly called Arionne slow and asked her to "pull up" to her house. She also said that while she and Martell Holt aren't together, he isn't with Arionne either.

Soon after the rant, she took to Instagram to explain it to those who may not have context via her stories. Through her story, Melody wrote that she has been taking the high road for years.

"To be clear, Martell is not my man and I don’t care anything about what he has going on, and that’s the problem," Melody said.

Love & Huntsville star Melody Shari explains rant against Arionne Curry (Image via Instagram/@melodysholt)

The LAMH star noted that although she doesn’t deal with her ex-husband anymore, Arionne still talks about her. She added that there is audio that has been released, confirming the “revenge p plot.” Melody Shari stated that she’s been ignoring her social media activities for years, but that “enough is enough.”

LAMH is currently on air with season 6 and airs episodes every Saturday on OWN.

