What time will Love & Marriage Hunstville season 5 episode 14 air on OWN TV? Plot, release date, and more

Love & Marriage Hunstville season 5 will air its new episode at 8 pm ET on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on OWN. In the new episode, Martell will host an event and become the center of attention due to his love life. One of the cast members will make a shocking revelation, while the other will try to set things straight with Martell.

The synopsis of episode 14 of Love & Marriage Hunstville season 5, titled The Cold and the Beautiful!, reads:

“After Melody confides in Stormi, Martell's love life becomes the hot topic as he hosts his Inest Wine event in Huntsville; Kimmi stuns her friends as she reveals her cancer diagnosis; Melody attempts to set boundaries with an irate Martell.”

Martell talks about his love life on Love & Marriage Hunstville season 5 episode 14

In the new episode of season 5 of Love & Marriage Hunstville, LaTisha and Marsau Scott will be seen having dinner with Kimmi, Maurice Scott, and Melody Holt at Martell’s Inest Wine event in Huntsville. While the rest of the cast is seen enjoying the event, things get a little awkward at the dinner between Martell and his ex-wife Melody.

Martell later told the camera that it would have been his and Melody’s 14th wedding anniversary if they were still together. The former couple married in 2008 and parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

Melody officially filed for divorce in 2020 after Martell was caught cheating on her with Arionne Curry. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. The cause of the divorce was identified as “incompatibility of temperament.”

Martell and Melody had a messy divorce, which was at the center of the show's drama, but their custody trial was nastier. The former couple initially had joint legal and physical custody of their four children, but Martell has since filed for full custody of their kids, alleging that his ex-wife Melody is not looking after the kids as discussed.

Now, in the new episode, the rest of the cast of Love & Marriage Hunstville asks about how the former couple are dealing with their split and co-parenting. Martell then reveals that the exes had gone on holiday together, indicating that they are getting along fine. However, Melody thinks otherwise. She says:

“Although the Destin trip went well, Martell has decided to share my medical information with his baby’s mother. You could’ve just said hey the kids were around someone with covid, you don’t have to put my name out there.”

The cast was even eager to learn about Martell’s new love interest, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Responding to questions about whether Sheree is his new “boo,” Martell says:

“Yeah, we’re kicking.”

He even added that the two are just “friends” and that they “don’t want to put titles on anything.”

Hearing on Martell’s reaction, Kimmi says:

“Spill the beans, baby, we wanna meet Sheree.”

Shree and Martell met “through a mutual friend.” Shree has even introduced Martell to some of her family members. She told TMZ:

“We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”

Before dating Martell, Shree was dating Tyrone Gilliams, a former basketball player who played for the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. Shree was previously married to NFL player Bob Whitfield from 2002 to 2007.

Tune in on Saturday at 8 pm ET on OWN to watch the new episode of Love & Marriage Hunstville.

