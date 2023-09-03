RHOA season 15 reunion: Release date, air time, and plot

RHOA has wrapped up its 15th season, but the drama is only just unfolding. The ladies have their ammunition loaded, bringing the heat in a two-part reunion set to air on September 3 and September 10, 2023. Hosted by showbiz magnate Andy Cohen, these episodes will feature Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Shereé takes it upon herself to create "She News", a newspaper to report the shadiest moments from the season. Unresolved issues, betrayal, and major revelations surface as the RHOA wives (some now ex-wives) reunite and Ralph makes a special appearance. His unexpected return puts Drew Sidora in the hot seat as her relationship gets dissected. Kenya and Marlo got into it with accusations about the latter chatting up Marc Daly. Kandi's current problematic equation with Drew and Marlo was also brought up.

RHOA season 15 reunion: Air times for different time zones

Bravo just teased the audience with the first look for the two-part reunion of RHOA season 15. Set to take center stage are the housewives, dressed to the tens in hues of blue, and one distant husband. The trailer sets audience expectations for highly charged fueds and some comic relief along the way.

Here's when episodes can be viewed, based on the time zone:

United Kingdom: 1 am BST on September 4, and September 11, 2023

Canada: 8 pm ET on September 3, and September 10, 2023

Australia: 10 am ET on September 4, and September 11, 2023

India: 5:30 am IST on September 4, and September 11, 2023

South Korea & Japan: 9 am on September 4, and September 11, 2023

Where to watch the explosive RHOA season 15 reunion

The wives will return with truth bombs and accusations in the season 15 reunion of RHOA, which will be available to watch on Bravo on September 3, 2023, and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

A quick look back at the season finale of RHOA

In episode 16, Sanya announced heartbreaking news about the miscarriage of a baby she was over the moon about throughout. Drew and Ralph's rocky relationship was discussed, with Drew even mentioning the reason behind their separation, as she felt unheard, like she was "losing her voice".

RHOA is never free of fueds, and this season did not disappoint with the reunion set to unravel a treasure trove of secrets.

What to expect from the RHOA season 15 reunion: Bravo drops trailer

The sneak peek starts off on a rather joyous note, with "She News", Marlo and Andy jokingly flirting, and Marlo giving her expert opinion, AKA shade, on the ladies' outfits. But it doesn't look like the positivity will last all that long, as the cast is seen jumping at each other's throats shortly after. The theme for RHOA's reunion seems to be drama, drama, and more drama.

While it seems like the longest point of discussion will be RHOA couple Drew and Ralph's split, allegations are made across the board.

Before Ralph's arrival, there's good news for Drew. She finally gets the She by Shereé bag she's been longing for. Drew has consistently been mocked for displaying her acting talent through the show, and once again, Shereé decides to kick off the drama by calling out "and scene". With a clapboard in Kandi's hands, no less.

After denying getting cosmetic surgery throughout the season and even on Watch What Happens Live, RHOA's Shereé finally admits to getting a nose job. She claims this was a result of her difficulty breathing. Kandi then goes on to comment on how similar she looks to Drew. Shereé takes offense, clapping back by saying that if she were Drew, she would feel insulted by this comparison.

"That was one of my worst pictures. So if she feels like she looks like me at my worst then that's saying something."

Kenya and Marlo also have a showdown of their own when the former accuses Marlo of continually texting her ex-flame, Marc Daly. Along with delivering her brutally honest opinion about Marlo's style, she also delivers her a subpoena, summoning her to appear in court. Only time, and hopefully the next season, will tell how this will unravel.

Finally, the elephant in the room was Drew and Ralph's estranged relationship. While not many details about this were revealed in the season, the RHOA reunion trailer promises to give the audience all the scoop they've been wanting to know. After spending the past nine years united, Drew and Ralph filed for divorce in season 15.

Shortly after this, rumors of romantic entaglement between Drew and Ty Young began to surface. Shereé shows proof of text exchanges between the alleged couple, leading the host to label these as "incriminating". Drew, however, seems to have successfully shut down all talk about this by point-blank denying there is anything more than a platonic friendship there, saying she just went to watch her play a basketball game.

With Drew on the hot seat, Andy Cohen introduces Ralph into the mix. Needless to say, things can only go south from there. In conversation about their divorce, things got ugly. While Ralph didn't want his dirty laundry aired on television, he makes an appearance, hoping to tell his side of the story. He still believes in the talk about Drew's infidelity, and she too accuses him, mentioning a time he told her he'd been receiving s*xual favors from people across the world.

The two are seen going back and forth until a comment from Ralph makes her snap and storm out of the set.

"I don't take this at home, and I'm not gonna take it here."

This was just the trailer, and there are going to be two episodes filled to the brim with classic reality TV catfights. The RHOA season 15 reunion will be available to watch on Bravo on September 3 and September 10, 2023, at 8 pm EST.